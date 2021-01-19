GBPA makes donation of electronic items for students from East End

GBPA DONATION – The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) recently made a special presentation of electronic tablets to three government learning institutions, to assist students of East Grand Bahama, who were forced to relocate to Freeport following the passage of Hurricane Dorian. Pictured from left are Cecil Thompson, Sir Jack Hayward Junior High Principal, Joyannne Pennerman; Sir Jack Hayward High Senior Mistress, Remelda Thomas; GBPA’s Human Resources Manager Dr. Telina Smith and GBPA Chairman, Sarah St. George. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) recently made a special presentation of electronic tablets to three government learning institutions, to assist students of East Grand Bahama, who were forced to relocate to Freeport following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Principal and Senior Mistress of Sir Jack Hayward Junior High, Joyannne Pennerman, and Remelda Thomas respectively, accepted the donation on behalf of the students.

GBPA's Human Resources Manager Dr. Telina Smith, presented the women with the gifts on behalf of the GBPA and its executives.

“On behalf of our Chairman Miss Sarah St. George and the GBPA Limited, we are honored to present 43 tablets to students from the eastern end of the island, who were affected by Hurricane Dorian and are now attending Jack Hayward - Junior and Senior - St. George’s High and Sister Mary Patricia (Junior High).”

Both Pennerman and Thomas expressed their appreciation to the company for the kind gesture.

“I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Miss St. George and the team of the GBPA for their generosity, in thinking about the families and students of East End. We congratulate you and we would like for you to continue to invest in our young people. Thank you,” said Pennerman.

“On behalf of the residents, in particular the students of East End, Grand Bahama, I would like to express appreciation to Miss Sarah St. George and the GBPA for the kind gesture.

“Hurricane Dorian, as you all know, decimated East Grand Bahama. Not only did that storm take lives, but it also took our material possessions, including school supplies and devices.

“As the former principal of the East End Junior High School, I am certain that our students, who are now here in Freeport attending school, will feel blessed that they have received these gifts. I am sure they will be overjoyed for the expression of love, compassion and gratitude,” Thomas shared.

Veteran educator Cecil Thompson, who was also present for the presentation noted that he is a descendant of East Grand Bahama, by adoption.

“I am a son of East Grand Bahama by adoption. I am from Andros, but East Grand Bahama is the area on Grand Bahama that adopted me closet.

“I want to say thank you on behalf of the residents of East End, Grand Bahama, and I wish to join the principal and the senior mistress to thank you all on behalf of the boys and girls, who Hurricane Dorian has taken everything away from.

“However, it is good to have friends like the GBPA. Madam Chairman, if your late father (Edward St. George) were here he would have been extremely proud.

“Mr. Edward St. George has been responsible for doing so many things in Grand Bahama, but particularly in East End, Grand Bahama. He electrified East End, Grand Bahama, all the way to Sweeting’s Cay. Many years later, his daughter is following in her father’s footsteps. I did not know that she could fill those big shoes, but madam, thank you, thank you thank you,” concluded Thompson.