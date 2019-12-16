GBPA donation to Junkanoo Groups increase

THANK YOU – Junkanoo Group leaders expressed gratitude to executives of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, who continue to support the annual cultural event. This year, the GBPA increased their donation to groups as they prepare for the 2020 New Year’s Day Parade. Pictured during the presentation with group representatives are Sarah St. George (centre), GBPA Vice Chairman and Ian Rolle (right), GBPA President. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GBPA)

Continuing to promote Bahamian culture, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) donated $3,500 to the Junkanoo Groups on the island, to assist with their preparation for the 2020 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.

The presentation was held outside the GBPA corporate office, where President Ian Rolle greeted group leaders with a handshake and a cheque. Rolle said, the GBPA has always been a prime supporter of Junkanoo and thought to increase the financial donation due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian, where essential materials were destroyed.

“A lot of the groups suffered significant damage, the Port Authority also suffered damages and we had about three of our buildings that had three to four feet of water in it; we are still doing repairs in one of our buildings, but we know that a lot of these groups needed assistance, so we upped our game this year,” Rolle added.

“We believe in Junkanoo, and I think it’s critical we keep the festival going in Grand Bahama; therefore, the GBPA did what it normally does, we dove in and continued to support Junkanoo in Grand Bahama.

“Last year we gave maybe $2,500 per group and this year we are giving $3,500 per group. We thought, based on the damages that they sustained, we should support them even more this year,” he disclosed.

“We always support local events especially something so key to our culture in The Bahamas,” expressed the president. “We also know that the groups suffered damage during the last storm, and we want to show our support by increasing our donation amount to the groups.”

Group leaders were grateful for the donation and expressed their appreciation to executives of the GBPA.

GB Asgards’ Leader Quentin Smith said, “We are extremely grateful to the Grand Bahama Port Authority for their seed funding towards the upcoming Junkanoo Parade. It has been a really trying and a very difficult year for us as not only a group, but as group leaders in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“As you know, a lot of the communities has been touched and any corporate entity actually offering some financial and monetary aids to the Junkanoo Groups, I find that to be remarkable, very commendable and so, on behalf of GB Asgards, we are very appreciative of their donation.”

Superstar Rockers’ Leader, Chancy Gray spoke to the resilience of Junkanoo lovers, noting that overcoming Hurricane Dorian was a stepping stone for the island.

He added that the 2020 Parade may not be on the grand scale due to economic changes, but they will try their best to put on a performance of excellence.

“The Grand Bahama Port Authority has been backing the Junkanoo Groups for years, so when they called us last minute I told my guys we had to show up because they have never let us down.

“Despite what we have been through, it is not going to be full fledge like it used to, but the Junkanoo Groups are not going to let Hurricane Dorian win. We are still going to have our parade; we are still going to be on the road, and the fans could still come out, hear good music and dance,” Gray said.

Platinum Knights’ representative, Rashard Fox spoke on behalf of the group leader Thomas Curry.

“This is a good feeling; any money that we get no matter how small, we try to make it stretch as far as we could to help keep the culture alive and represent not only our group and organization, but Junkanoo itself.

“This sends a message that at the end of the day, Bahamians are some of the strongest people in the world. I don’t care what nobody says. Once you have health and strength and you are still alive, despite what we have been through, once you have breath in your body, you can always live better, strive to be better. You never know where health and strength are going to come from, so you just have to keep a positive mind set and keep fighting,” Fox said.

The Junkanoo groups are all geared up and excited for the 2020 parade and is inviting all locals to come out and support.