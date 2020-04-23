GBPA delivers donation of two X-ray machines to support fight against COVID-19

X-RAY MACHINE DONATIONS – The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is pleased to confirm the delivery of two new medical X-ray machines to Grand Bahama Health Services, to aid in the fight against COVID-19 on Grand Bahama. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GBPA)

The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is pleased to confirm the delivery of two new medical X-ray machines to Grand Bahama Health Services, to aid in the fight against COVID-19 on Grand Bahama.

The GBPA previously announced procurement of the machines to support the Grand Bahama Health Services’ frontline medical team. This critical diagnostic equipment is now on island and was delivered this morning to the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama facility.

Ian Rolle, GBPA’s President explained, “The donation, made through our charitable organization, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, augments essential medical tools needed to deliver vital healthcare services here on Grand Bahama. X-ray technology is critical to diagnosing and treating a myriad of illnesses and conditions, including COVID-19.

Residents will benefit from the addition of these two X-ray machines throughout the current pandemic and well beyond, as these machines will remain here on island for future service.”

The pandemic continues to impact individuals, families and communities across the country, and the GBPA urges all residents of Grand Bahama to adhere to the Government’s Emergency Order.

“We know that this is a challenging and uncertain time here at home and the world over,” said Sarah St. George, Acting Chairman of the GBPA. “The GBPA continues to support the efforts of the GB Health Services, and the addition of the two X-ray machines will assist with frontline triage.”

The GBPA reminds residents to stay informed through the Government’s COVID-19 website, as well as its own website and social media pages.

“We must continue to do our part to slow the spread of the virus through physical distancing, hand-washing and by following all protocols. By working together and staying apart, we will get through this,” added St. George.