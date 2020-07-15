GBDRF partners with Rotary to repair 600 Dorian damaged homes

REPAIRS – The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and its partners have assisted some 600 families to return to their homes since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Pictured are James Sarles (center), Rotary Club Member and Rupert Hayward (right), Executive Director of the GBPA. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GBPA)

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), and its partners are proud to support over 600 local families, who have safely returned to their own homes, for the first time, since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

It has been the collaborative effort and successful partnership between the GBDRF, who provided funding, and the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, who project managed this building and repair initiative that allowed the assistance given to residents to be so impactful.

Darren Cooper, Rotary Club Member, thanked a most valued partner to the initiative: “We wish to thank a team of young men from the Sea Grape area, who first volunteered their time and effort to help seniors last September following Hurricane Dorian, and have continued to lend a hand wherever they can. With financial support from Rotary out of Orlando, FL, we have been able to pay the Sea Grape group to work full time with the GBDRF and Rotary to carry out the home repairs.”

James Sarles, Rotary Club Member, added: “Pioneers Loop area was inundated with seawater as a result of the hurricane. In conjunction with GBDRF, we went in with a team of muck and gutters to remove all of the moulded materials, brought in mould remediation to ensure a healthy home, and replaced the sheetrock.

“Roof repairs were also made where needed and, with the help of the GBDRF, homes have been refurnished. We are so grateful to the GBDRF for making it possible to rebuild for so many families in need.”

In a recent visit to the Pioneers Loop area, where 40 homes were remediated, Rupert Hayward, Executive Director of the GBPA, was pleased to speak with residents who benefited from the initiative.

“Residents expressed deep gratitude and relief for the help provided by the partners in returning their residences to safe, healthy environments. The GBPA established the Disaster Relief Foundation to assist Grand Bahamians in times of disaster, such as what we experienced with Hurricane Dorian. I am so pleased to see the combined efforts of the partnership making such a difference in the lives of so many.”

In the face of recent challenges brought by COVID-19 and in the early weeks of a new hurricane season, the partners continue to assist in remediating Dorian-ravaged homes.