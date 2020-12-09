GBDRF partners with local Sorority and Fraternity to provide food to needy families across GB 

PARTNERS – The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), together with valued partners Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., provided much-needed healthy food supplies to disadvantaged families across the island of Grand Bahama. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBDRF)

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), together with valued partners Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., has provided much-needed healthy food supplies to disadvantaged families across the island of Grand Bahama.

Although more than a year has passed since Hurricane Dorian left Grand Bahama in ruins, many families are still in recovery mode. Homes are in need of repair and families are in need of basic essentials, including food. For this initiative, which was carried out on November 29, the GBDRF provided food supplies, and partners Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity sorted, packaged, and delivered them.

“Ensuring families have the basic necessity of food is of utmost importance at this time,” stated Karla McIntosh, Director of the GBDRF. “People are still hurting and we want to help as much as we are able. With local partnerships we can do more, so we are truly grateful for the assistance of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.”

Afrika Karamo, President of Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. expressed her thanks. “We are delighted to have another opportunity to partner with the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation and with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s local chapter. Our combined efforts allowed us to reach 98 families, a fitting number as we celebrated our 98th Founders’ Day in ‘Rhovember’ of this year.”

President of the local Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Chapter, Ntieado Knowles, echoed Karamo’s sentiments. “Our organization is honored to be a part of this partnership with the GB Disaster Relief Foundation and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Our island has experienced challenging times since Hurricane Dorian and, now, COVID-19 has made 2020 a tumultuous year for so many families. It warms our hearts to know that we were able to help provide sustenance to many. Food is an essential part of our everyday lives that we all need and deserve.”

McIntosh assures Grand Bahamians that the GBDRF remains committed to serving persons in need within our communities. “We are grateful to all donors who have graciously helped us to assist Grand Bahamians and residents since Hurricane Dorian, and now through the global pandemic COVID-19. We continue to partner with organizations who share our overall objective of meeting the needs of others through home repair or food distribution programs. We are grateful for the assistance that they provide, and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation was founded by the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited and funded by generous donors locally, nationally and internationally. The purpose of the foundation is to provide for relief efforts for natural disasters on Grand Bahama Island. Persons interested in partnering with the foundation or providing financial donations, food supplies or home repair supplies may contact the organization through its Facebook Page at Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation or its website at https://www.gbdisasterrelief.org/.