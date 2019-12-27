GBDRF hosts mass distribution for West Grand Bahama residents

ONG LINE – Hundreds of residents showed up for the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) mass distribution in West Grand Bahama on Saturday, December 21 at Bethel Deliverance Centre, Eight Mile Rock.

Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) hosted a mass distribution exercise in West Grand Bahama, supplying over 500 residents with much-needed essentials to begin the Christmas holiday.

Held on the grounds of Bethel Deliverance Centre Church on Saturday, December 21, GBDRF representative Pastor Eddie Victor, who is responsible for the relief distribution revealed that the distribution was a six-trailer filled of goodies donated by Bahamas Consulate from Atlanta, Caring for Others, Convoy of Care Organization and the “wonderful” people from the South Eastern part of the United States.

He noted that the Western District can sometimes be overlooked. “Therefore, we wanted to love upon the locals with goods, materials and hygienic items.

“We are distributing strictly to West Grand Bahama. What we have noticed in our distribution from the warehouse that has been run by the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation is, when it comes to West Grand Bahama the locals have been getting the least amount of supplies.

“We have six trailers that have been donated from the Bahamas Consulate from Atlanta, Caring for Others, Convoy of Care Organization and persons from the South Eastern part of the U.S. They have come together to provide a variety of relief items – food, water, cleaning supplies, clothing, beds, tools, hygiene products, and six trailers of them.

“Today, we have served over 35,000 people on this island, and the foundation is committed to continuing to serve people especially when it comes to relief supplies. So, with this distribution it’s from West End, Deadman’s Reef, Bootle Bay, Holmes Rock and Eight Mile Rock.

“We are registering people as they come in and as they come in and are registered, they have to show proof of who they are and where they live. Sadly, there has been many distributions that were done in West Grand Bahama that a lot of people come from the other areas of the island and it deprives those in West Grand Bahama.

“The need is still great for relief supplies,” he exclaimed.

Victor noted that rumors have been circulating about the island’s need for assistance and said, “I want to dispel these rumors and certain statements that have been made by people in our community that Grand Bahama does not need any more relief supplies.

“Grand Bahama need relief supplies to continue to come in for months to come, because we are dealing with a disaster unlike anything we have dealt with before in our history. These lines that you see here, people started lining up from 2:00 this morning and that shows you the great need that is here.

“So, along with the various items I mentioned before, there is even diapers, baby food, dog food and we are trying to make sure its gets out to a much people as possible today,” he assured.

Working closely along with Victor was Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation member and Pastor of Bethel’s Deliverance Centre Church, Rev. Lloyd Rolle.

Rolle left encouraging words for those entering the Christmas break.

“It is Christmas Season and we have really gone through a tough period with Hurricane Dorian. Many folks would’ve had a bad Christmas if it had not been for this foundation, so with we wanted to do as much as we possibly can to bring some stability back to the people here in the West Grand Bahama area.

“The West Grand Bahama area has not really been left out; left behind in a sense that a lot of the distribution processes were taking place in the City of Freeport proper,” Rolle pointed out.

“A lot of folks here in Eight Mile Rock and West End don’t have cars, they don’t have means of getting to Freeport, so it was decided by Pastor Eddie Victor to bring the stuff to the people in Eight Mile Rock. It’s a great contribution here and as you can see, these folks are happy. The line is long, we are doing exactly what is needed to make them have a bright Christmas. Nonetheless, as we celebrate with food and whatever else we have, let us not forget that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season,” said Rolle.