GBDRF donates $1,000 weekly, to support ROYO Meal Programme

In photo at left is President of the Grand Bahama Port Authoority (GBPA), Ian Rolle and at right is President of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), Dudley Seide.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), through its charitable arm, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), is partnering with Reach Out Ministries (ROM/Reach Out Youth Organization) to provide ongoing financial support to the meal programme serving the Grand Bahama community.

As residents continue to recover from the effects of Hurricane Dorian and grapple with the social and economic impact of COVID-19, the GBDRF is helping individuals and families through a weekly donation of $1,000.00 to support the ROM’s meal programme.

“The GBDRF is again pleased to partner with Reach Out Ministries through this meaningful initiative,” said Ian Rolle, President of the GBPA. “These times are unprecedented here in Grand Bahama, and the meal programme assists those in greatest need.”

Dudley Seide, ROM Programme Organizer, stated: “The programme kicked off three weeks ago with 500 baby food and diaper giveaways to mothers and children. During week two, 700 grocery items were distributed, followed by food distribution to 1,500 people in our communities in the third week. The GBDRF’s weekly contribution will help our meal programme immensely.”

In addition, Seide advised that the organization is recognizing the daily efforts of our frontline workers. On Thursday, May 7, more than 1,000 essential workers were fed free lunch.

The partnership also includes delivery services made by members of the GB Taxi Union, who have been affected by the COVID-19 Emergency Order and its resulting impact on tourism.

“By providing stipends to the taxi drivers that assist us with this project, we are giving back to the community on two levels,” Seide added.

For over a decade, the GBPA has donated to the organization’s Outreach Centre. Founded in 2007, ROM offers an Afterschool Programme, a back-to-school giveaway and Feeding Programme, the annual Boys to Men Conference, and a mentorship programme.

Members of the public are invited to join the GBDRF and ROM, in their efforts by donating goods for distribution across the island. To learn more, please contact Dudley Seide at dudley.seide@gmail.com