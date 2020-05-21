GBDRF distributes beds to needy families across Grand Bahama

DISTRIBUTIONS – The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), sourced over 100 new beds for distribution to communities across the island. Pictured at right is Pastor Eddie Victor, active GBDRF volunteer. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GBPA)

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), sourced over 100 new beds for distribution to communities across the island.

Pastor Eddie Victor, an active GBDRF volunteer since inception, organized this initiative and worked with teams to ensure that beds were delivered to those families still challenged by recovery from Hurricane Dorian, which decimated communities across Grand Bahama last September.

“The quality of an individual’s sleep and rest is fundamental to health and wellness, especially during this time of COVID-19. And this generous donation of beds by the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation is helping to ensure the health of Grand Bahamians,” said Pastor Victor. “To date, we have delivered beds to ninety families throughout Grand Bahama, and I can tell you that people are very grateful for the gesture.”

Beds have been provided to households in many communities, including West End, Deadman’s Reef, Holmes Rock, Eight Mile Rock, Hepburn Town, Hawksbill, North Bahamia, Frobisher Circle, Cabot Drive, Carissa Street, Pioneers Loop, Pioneers Way, Coral Road, Hudson Estates, Coral Reef Estate, Heritage, Yeoman Wood, Midshipman Road, Freetown, High Rock and Gambier Point.

General Counsel at the GBPA and GBDRF Managing Director Karla McIntosh stated: “We have received and delivered a total of 117 king, queen and full-sized beds to families who need them most. We are committed to supporting our Grand Bahama Community and we will continue to do everything we can to ease the burden on people who suffered and lost so much after Hurricane Dorian and now the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

Director at GBDRF Rupert Hayward said: “Grand Bahamians have come through a lot in the past several months. The Foundation is focused on supporting residents following the devastating effects of Dorian, and this donation of much-needed beds is helping families recover and rebuild.”