GBDRF and RFAM relief efforts continue throughout the island

Residents showed up in droves to receive post-Dorian relief supplies, during a giveaway exercise on Thursday, January 23, when the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF) in conjunction with Revelation Faith Apostolic Ministries hosted the massive distribution on the church grounds.

Pastor Eddie Victor shared an overview of the Foundation’s efforts post-Hurricane Dorian and the initiative being carried out.

He stated that there is still a great need for relief supplies on the island even after five months, and this must be acknowledged.

“We are in our fifth month since Hurricane Dorian and we, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, have been working and partnering with pastors and churches throughout the island, from West End to Sweeting’s Cay even into Water Cay, to bring supplies and relief to people in all the different areas and communities on the island,” he said.

Victor added that the organization has been productive in these initiatives because of the partnerships they have formed over the past five months.

“We believe that it’s working through the pastors on the island that we can be the most effective in helping people, so we have been working in a very cooperative manner,” he said.

He expressed that local pastors are working to serve the communities and assist their people.

Victor furthered that the island has now entered the economic fallout period post-Dorian.

“We have seen people lose their jobs; people have been laid off, we here about pending lay-offs. This means that there is going to be a great need for months to come to help people to stabilize their lives so that they can be in a position to grow and prosper and return to some type of normalcy in their lives,” he said.

He added that this reinforces the GBDRF’s commitment to bringing relief and recovery to members of the public.

“As people physically rebuild their homes, we also want to see their lives rebuild,” he said.

Attendees were welcome to numerous items at the distribution site. “Today we have food items, cleaning supplies, clothes, shoes and other relief supply items for those in need.”

Bishop Sidney McIntosh of Revelation Faith Apostolic Ministries also spoke to the significance of the partnership. “It feels great; in fact, this is not the first time that we have partnered with the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, we have done it on numerous occasions.”

He expressed appreciation for the partnership and highlighted other organizations that the church is working with for this initiative, including Samaritan’s Purse and Convoy of Hope.

McIntosh revealed that they had enough supplies to accommodate approximately 700 persons, give or take a few. “It could be a little more, could be a little less.”

Echoing Victor’s sentiments, McIntosh said that the need is still great and it will take much time and effort to return to a sense of normalcy.

“This is not a 100 dash,” he said.

McIntosh stated that this is the church’s ninth distribution post-Dorian and hopefully, they can continue to assist the entire island and by extension Abaco.

“We are available and we are willing to work as long as the contributions are there, we will continue to push,” he said.

Dorian with sustained wind speeds over 160 mph and gusts of more than 220 mph, hovered over Grand Bahama for more than 30 hours, after devastating Abaco in early September 2019.

Many areas on the island were nearly destroyed by Dorian’s record storm surge, particularly East Grand Bahama which includes – High Rock, McLean’s Town, Pelican Point, Sweeting’s Cay and Deep Water Cay. Areas like parts of Fortune Bay, Arden Forest, the Heritage and Hudson Estates Subdivisions, Downtown Freeport and parts of Bahamia were also affected.

Many residents lost their homes, vehicles, material possession and even loved ones. A significant amount of the local business community was also severely impacted by the storm.

Hurricane Dorian is the strongest hurricane ever to hit the Bahamas and is the joint strongest to ever hit strike land in the Atlantic.

According to the International Red Cross, 45 percent of homes on Grand Bahama and the Abaco have been severely damaged and destroyed about 13,000 properties.