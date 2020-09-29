GBCH young residents set to return on Friday, Oct. 2

GRAND CELEBRATION PLANNED – The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Grand Bahama Chapter and local Rotary clubs have joined forces to welcome the children of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) back home in grand style. Pictured are representatives from the GBCH, FIDA and Rotary. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Having been forced away from their comfort zone at The Grand Bahama Children’s Home for over a year, as a result of damages to the facility by Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019, the young residents are finally scheduled to be home this week.

Since the storm the children were relocated to New Providence and come Friday, October 2, they are expected to return to the island, to a newly-refurbished and renovated Home.

As the Executives and staff of the Home await the arrival of the residents, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Grand Bahama Chapter and local Rotary clubs have joined forces to welcome the children in grand style.

FIDA Community and Social Outreach Chair for the GB Chapter, Hadassah Swain noted that upon their arrival, the children will be welcomed with open arms and a grand motorcade throughout the streets of Grand Bahama.

“The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Grand Bahama Chapter is pleased to partner with Rotary, in welcoming the children of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home back to Grand Bahama Island on Friday, October 2.

“The children will be welcomed under the theme: ‘Tie a yellow ribbon.’ The symbol of a yellow ribbon became very popular in the 1970s, as an indication or reminder to absent loved ones that they were welcomed home upon their return.

“On behalf of Rotary and the International Federation of Women Lawyers, we are inviting our business community as well as residents that will be on the procession route, when the children arrive, to dress their businesses and homes in yellow ribbons,” said Swain.

She added that this will be an indication to the children that it is acknowledged that they have returned and they will be embraced as they return to GB.

“The children will be departing New Providence approximately at 8:30 a.m. They will be arriving on the island at about 9:15 a.m.

“The procession route will take the children from the airport, traveling on Settler’s Way, then onto Coral Road, onto East Sunrise Highway and then to East Mall. After East Mall, they will be taken onto Pioneers Way and then be brought directly to the Home.

“If you are located on anyone one of those streets, we invite you to please drape your businesses or homes in the color yellow,” Swain said.

Assistant to Area Governor, Rotary District 6990 Darren Cooper expressed that the Rotary Clubs in District 6990 are pleased to participate in the grand welcome celebration for the children of the Home.

“Rotary is very pleased to partner with FIDA, as well as the GBCH in welcoming our children back to the island of Grand Bahama. We continue to be committed to lending our support wherever we can.

“We want to encourage as many business owners along with our Rotarians, to drape their businesses in yellow as well, as to encourage their staff to wear yellow on that day; so that we can let our kids know that they are welcomed back to their upgraded, well-renovated home.

“These are our kids and we take on that responsibility and so it is very important that we continue to lend the support and show them love. It is important for us, as Rotarians, as well as members of the business community to support the Home and to also show love to our kids,” concluded Cooper.