GBCH sanitized in preparation for children’s return

SERVICE DONATED – President of Fusion Sanitizing and Disinfecting Services, Waylen Bartlett (left) and his team disinfected and sanitized The Grand Bahama Children’s Home free of charge, as the facility’s renovations and repairs near completion in preparation for the return of its young residents. GBCH Executive Director Sheila Johnson-Smith is pictured at right. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) recently underwent full disinfecting and sanitizing, as facilitators prepare for the return of its 30 young residents.

The youngsters, who were relocated to New Providence, after the Home was damaged during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 are scheduled to return to Grand Bahama shortly.

In the meantime, President of Fusion Sanitizing and Disinfecting Services Waylen Bartlett stepped up to provide the cleaning service.

GBCH Treasurer Jean Hivert thanked Bartlett and his team for their kind gesture to the Home.

“Today, we are here to thank Mr. Bartlett (Fusion Sanitizing and Disinfecting Services). He has been an extremely good friend to the GBCH by giving us the sanitization of the building. This is a very expensive process and we are extremely grateful that the Lord has laid upon his heart to help the Children’s Home. We cannot thank him enough for this wonderful donation,” said Hivert.

She noted that officials of the Home were overwhelmed when Bartlett expressed that his company would offer the services to the Home, as a donation.

“We were amazed, actually, because we have just had our offices sanitized and I know that it was expensive and when Mr. Bartlett offered to do this, we thought how wonderful. What a marvelous donation and what a wonderful friend he is to the Children’s Home.”

Bartlett noted that he and his team felt compelled to do their part in helping to ensure that the Home is germ free for the children’s return.

“We realize that during pandemics and crises like this, sometimes persons are left behind, especially orphaned children and elderly persons. Along with this donation we are going to sanitize all of the buildings here and disinfect them,” he revealed.

“We have a thermal fogger that we will be using to do a mould remediation, so that we can ensure that this place is safe from viruses, pathogens and everything else.

“We felt that there are some people in this community that need our assistance but may not be able to afford it. We wanted to be good stewards and donate some of our time, our material and some of our expertise to these persons,” Bartlett added.

He noted that the company is on the “cutting edge” of the industry with all the updated equipment and material.

“We are on the cutting edge; no one else in the country has the equipment that we use. We use electrostatic sprayers. These are the sprayers that were used in Wuhan, China to clean after the outbreak started.

“We have now added to our fleet a thermal fogger. The thermal fogger heats the disinfectant coming out of it. As you know, the virus has a fatty tissue around it and what can happen is once you heat it with a heated disinfectant it quickly melts the fat. Because of that, it is more effective in fogging,” he explained.

Bartlett took the opportunity to go a step further with this donation to the Home, by pleading a monetary donation as well.

“I am also pledging, today, $500.00 in the name of Fusion Sanitizing and Disinfecting, which we will be given to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.”