GBCH residents back home to new facility

The 30 wards of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) are back home and in school.

The youngsters, who finally returned on Friday, October 16 after being in New Providence some 13 months, were welcomed by the home’s staff and government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest; Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, Frankie Campbell; Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson; and Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis.

The GBCH was severely devastated due to Hurricane Dorian, back in September 2019. As a result of the damage to the home, the young residents were relocated to the capital, until the facility was completely refurbished by local contracting company, Spartan Builders.

Despite inclement weather Friday, the children returned safely, and were indeed ecstatic to see their new home.

Holding true to his promise to personally return the children to Grand Bahama upon the completion of the renovations, Minister Campbell noted during the brief ceremony how pleased and grateful he was to all partners involved in making the return of the children a reality.

“The Government of The Bahamas recognizes and acknowledges that we cannot do it alone, and so we value and treasure all of our partnerships. We continue to search for more partnerships, especially partnerships that do not necessarily come, looking for monies. The government appreciates the work of the board; and the government appreciates the work of all of our local and international partners,” said Campbell.

He thanked persons and organizations such as Sarah St. George and the Grand Bahama Port Authority; Bahamas Limited; Kiwanis Club of Canada; Mr. and Mrs. Marjorie and Steve Harvey; Family Guardian Insurance Group of Companies; SBP (St. Bernard Project); Kate and Justin Rose Foundation; and countless others, for assisting in seeing to the safe return of the children to the home.

“I want to thank the persons who would have been here from the inception. This home has stood as a beacon from 1977,” he added.

To the newly appointed administrator of the home, Pauline Bowen-Forbes, Minister Campbell had this to say:

“Madam Bowen-Forbes, as you assume the chair, you would be mindful of persons like Sheila Johnson-Smith (former GBCH Executive Director), who you are succeeding, and others who would have gone on before. You are not necessarily here to reinvent the wheel, but you are here to run your leg. You have received the baton, you are going to run your leg and while running your leg, you are going to improve in time, on the efficiency, and improve on the life experience of our children. By doing so, when you hand the baton over, the person who takes over from you is going to feel the pressure, feel the need to step up, because the standard would have been set so high. Go long, go hard or go home,” said Campbell.

He reflected on the first time he visited the home as minister and the genuine appreciation and loved he had for the staff and all that they do for the overall well-being of “his children.”

“I first visited this home when I became minister of social services. There was an immediate affinity for the children and an appreciation for the administration and the staff. I will say something that is a bit painful for me, but I will say it so that I can get the requisite help in fixing it. I know the staff salary. DPM, their pay is some distance from their actual performance, please help me to fix it.

“They are performing above and beyond and I am satisfied that it has nothing to do with actual pay or they would not have been here. With that said, I am sure that as soon as we are able, we would put a little something together for them,” said the minister.

He continued: “Regrettably as a result of the passage of Dorian, we were forced to take 43 children (30 of which returned, as aforementioned) from Grand Bahama to New Providence for continued shelter.

“I feel that all of the children who are wards of the state are my children. And so, while they were in New Providence I want to say to you that we ensured that the homes that they went to, though temporarily – the Ranfurly Home, the Children’s Emergency Hostel and the Nazareth Center – we ensured that they took excellent care of our children. I am pleased to be able to report, that other than the usual playing of children; they are being brought back, with not a scratch.

“When we planned to bring them back about two and a half weeks ago, we had a moment of uncertainty, and we preferred to err on the side of caution, so that I can be able to report to you that the children that you gave us to keep for you, are being brought back in the same if not better condition.”

He noted that while 43 children were flown into New Providence, only 30 returned, and he explained. Accounting for the 13 that did not return, Campbell said: “Two of them aged out during that period; two of them were placed with family members right here in Grand Bahama, in December 2019; the other nine remain at The Children’s Emergency Hostel because of their age group, but only until the necessary housing here can be ensured. Plans are underway, to bring back the other nine, who are in the same kind of condition that we took them, if not better. In the Book of Psalms, 27:3 it says, ‘Children are God’s best gift.’ And so, we are fortunate to have an opportunity to participate in the lives of God’s best gifts.

“I am pleased Deputy Prime Minister, to say that I am able with our team to return what was placed in our care, and with your permission and the permission of the board members, we want to ask that they are allowed to continue to participate in their lives. I would be re-missed if I did not say a special thank you to Sheila Johnson-Smith for her contribution.

“I am pleased to be able to say thank you to Director, Lillian Quant-Forbes. When I assumed the position as minister, they told me that she was the acting director. I never referred to her as acting director, because I was satisfied that she was actually directing. I am pleased to say that the Public Service Commission and the Government of The Bahamas saw fit to ensure that she is today, the Director of Social Services.

“I am grateful to each and every person who would have lifted a nail, who would have held a paintbrush, who would have helped with some homework, whoever helped to prepare meals, whoever helps to clean and sanitize the facility.

“To you all I offer my most heartfelt and sincere gratitude,” concluded the minister.

Turnquest also thanked all persons involved in the total transformation of the facility.

“I am so happy to be here to celebrate with you the return of our children. It does take a village, and you all here at the GBCH have proven over the many years that you have lived up to our responsibility to these children and to this community.”

Quant-Forbes added: “To the persons here at the GBCH who have worked so hard to bring this facility back and beyond what it used to be, it does my heart good, the efforts that went into building this home and bringing this whole environment to the place where it is, to welcome our children.

“To all of the persons on the board and everyone else who worked along with them, and, most importantly to my dear friend Shelia Johnson-Smith, who worked hard, day and night, we say thank you.

“Today in spite of all that is happening, we came here healthy. I say to God be the glory.

“I thank you all for what you do, what you have done and what you continue to do. To the board, we are back in a greater partnership again. We thank you for your efforts,” she concluded.