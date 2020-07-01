GBCH preparing for return of residents by end of July

FRANKIE CAMPBELL, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development

After being away from their comfort zone, The Grand Bahama Children’s Home, for more than nine months, the young residents are anxiously waiting to return and should be back by the end of this month.

The 30-plus youngsters were displaced last year September, after Hurricane Dorian devastated their home. They were quickly transported to similar facilities in New Providence, where they have been, while the GBCH was being renovated.

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie Campbell, after touring the facilities recently along with the Director of Social Services Lillian Quant-Forbes and a delegation from the Department of Social Services, said that the children could be home by the end of July.

“I am pleased on a number of fronts,” Campbell said when questioned progress of work being carried out at the Home by the local Grand Bahamian owned and operated construction company, Spartan Builders.

“The first thing that pleases me is to see that this wonderful work is being done by a group of young Bahamians. We are often questioned by outsiders, who want to come in and do projects, about the capability and how skilled our labor is. Well, as they took me on the tour and explained things to me, I felt like I was on HGTV (Home and Garden Television).

“I am so impressed with how they have made the building more practical for usage. They have made it more accessible to persons with disabilities, wheelchair access, even in the bathrooms. They have also made it more resilient.

“I see the shutters on the outside; I see the plans for the granite counter tops. I have also been advised that LED lights will be used, which are energy efficient. The whole general ambiance will impress the children and will contribute to their ongoing therapy to get past the trauma they would have experienced, in being displaced etcetera,” the minister added.

Work continues non-stop, to have the home ready by the end of of this month and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for July 30.

“I am advised that I will be back here on July 30 for a ribbon cutting and so, I have no other plans for that day but to be here to cut the ribbon,” the minister promised.

He took the opportunity to thank all donors and sponsors who have made the renovations to the home, this far, possible. He asked for their continued support, and called on others who are in a position to assist, to do so.

“I am grateful to all of the donors who are making this possible. I want to put them on notice that I am never completely satisfied and so, I will continue to ask of them and others who have the capacity to partner with us, to make these things happen for our children,” said Campbell.

GBCH Executive Director Sheila Johnson-Smith said that it was a pleasure to welcome Minister Campbell to tour the facility, in preparation for the return of the children next month.

“I was ecstatic about the minister’s visit, because after all, these are his children. Legally these are his children that we are taking care of. If he is pleased, then we are pleased.

“He (Campbell) wanted to see where his children would be, because of Dorian, and the home being destroyed. He wanted to see how the home was coming along and get a timeline on the completion.

“We are working diligently, and Spartan Builders company has been amazing. The things that these young people have done, and, how on top of things they are, it is amazing to see. It makes you proud as a Bahamian, to see our young people doing so well. We are always so proud of our young people. It has not been easy, but they have stepped up and surpassed the challenge,” said Johnson-Smith.

The Executive Director disclosed also that soon persons will be interviewed for the purpose of some being hired to work within the system, rearing the children.

“The administration office will be completed next week and so, we are very happy. We can get in, get organized before we start interviewing persons for employment. We are going to be hiring some persons; we are encouraging persons to send in their resumes. We are looking for not just a body. We want people who are committed to our children and the wellbeing of our children.

“I can tell you there are no second chances when it comes to our children, because the first chance could destroy a child’s life.

“We want people who want the best, because these are the children of the future. These are the children who are going to run the country, and so, we want to be a part of that. If you want to be a part of a dynamic team and a dedicated team, we invite you to send us your resume. Interviews will be starting in July,” concluded Johnson-Smith.