GB tourism officials make presentations to taxi drivers

Ministry of Tourism officials on Grand Bahama visited with members of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) at the Union Hall recently, offering tokens of appreciation, during this holiday season.

Bearing gifts for the members, General Manager of the Grand Bahama Tourist Office Stephen Johnson said that he and his team decided to forego hosting the annual Thanksgiving luncheon for their staff this year, and instead give back to the GBTU in a tangible way.

“Today, we are here to make a presentation to the Grand Bahama Taxi Union. We decided that in lieu of us having our Thanksgiving celebration at the Tourist office for the staff, we all took funds out to buy items which we call survival items, for the members of the Taxi Union.

“We know that things are tough, but we wanted to make sure that they also had enough food and drinks, to take them over. We have had a rough year here on Grand Bahama, from Dorian to COVID-19. This is just a small token of our appreciation,” Johnson explained.

He added that the items being distributed are all needed, especially now going into the Christmas season.

“People always need food … this is all on behalf of the team at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism here on Grand Bahama.”

Overjoyed by the presentations, President of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union Harold Curry expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff for their kind gesture.

“This means so much to us. It really gives us a good feeling to know that the Ministry of Tourism has stepped up and is assisting us. This does not normally happen, but thank God for persons like Mr. Johnson and his staff, for stepping up to the plate and helping the union members out.

“The past two years have been pretty difficult for taxi drivers, because we did not have any business for over a year. We still do not know when we will have more jobs. It seems like during the first three months of next year, we still will not have any tourists coming in because the cruise ships may not begin to come in until about February or March.

“We thank the Ministry of Tourism for doing such a tremendous job in assisting taxi drivers, especially our old members, to ensure that they receive these packages. This is well over 40 packages. We truly appreciate that. We are also receiving some disposable face masks, which is good as well, so that when our drivers come back on the road we will be able to give them masks to wear. Also, if guests leave their masks, the driver will have them there to give to them,” concluded Curry.