GB top police Greenslade focusing on enforcing law

ENFORCING THE LAW – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade (inset), OIC Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas said that operations on Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas have been reconfigured to ensure that law and order continues. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Operations on Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas have been reconfigured to ensure that law and order continues.

So, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade, OIC Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas as he addressed the media on Monday (April 27).

Greenslade’s statement came following Operation Lockdown, was carried in Grand Bahama, as the government and health officials continue to fight the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In recent time we had two shootings, and, as a result of those shootings, I have decided to tweak our operations a bit and to add some extra resources. What I have done is added police officers, including senior ranks. Since Friday (April 24), we have taken 20 persons into custody, for various offences,” said GB’s new police chief.

Greenslade informed also, that the offences varied from possession of offensive instruments, unlawfully carried arms, breach of the curfew, breach of the liquor license and others.

“Most of those persons, out of the 20, will be going to court (relatively quickly). We have taken six persons into custody for breach of curfew.”

One of the six persons in violation of the curfew, appeared before the court on Monday, April 27, while the remaining five were expected to be formally charged later in the week.

With respect to the island’s latest homicide, which occurred on the evening of April 20, Greenslade had this to say: “We also arrested a young man (in connection) with that." He was speaking pointedly before the person question, Kevin Smith, actually surrendered.

With emphasis, the GB top police warned: “I am asking him to turn himself in today. I am asking his family members to turn him in today. We would like to see him. If he is not guilty of anything he should not be hiding and so, we want to see him. Kevin Smith, turn yourself into the police. Grand Bahama is big, but it is small for the police. We will find him, no matter what. If you are afraid, call me. I will meet you somewhere and bring you into custody or you can turn yourself into my office. But we need to see you for questioning, in reference to our latest homicide.”

Shortly following the press conference, Smith, accompanied by his attorney Simone Brown, surrendered to authorities.

On another issue, COVID-19, Greenslade praised Grand Bahamians, generally.

“Most persons have been adhering to the curfew law and as you can see, we only have seven confirmed (COVID-19) cases. That is because of you, the citizens, are taking heed and you are doing exactly what you are supposed to do.

“I want to warn those persons trying to breach the curfew law, to please be mindful that if you are not adhering to the curfew law, we will take you into custody and you too, will be going to court.

“We have been proactive with our operations. On Friday (April 24), we tweaked our operations, and we added resources to it. We are dealing with everything. We are walking through the track roads, we are doing foot patrols, static points and mobile patrol.

“We are executing search warrants where possible, and, so we are not leaving any stones unturned, to ensure the safety of all residents of Grand Bahama.”

On Friday, April 24, uniformed officers, inclusive of the RBPF, Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), Bahamas Customs and Bahamas Immigration officers, teamed up for Operation Lockdown.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Press Liaison Officer, Terecita Pinder in an interview, said that officers will continue to patrol the streets, upholding the law throughout the length and breadth of the island.

“Today’s operation was set forth by our Prime Minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) based the fact that we have a pandemic, worldwide that is affecting our country also.

“As a result, our Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Rolle, has mandated that all officers of the affected areas are to enforce the curfew and lockdown. Today, officers commenced the curfew and lockdown, at 10:00 a.m.

“The RBPF, in conjunction with the RBDF, our Customs and Immigration Departments all joined together to ensure that our streets are safe, that the curfew is being adhered to and that everyone is wearing a face mask,” said Pinder.

“As a result, officers will be placed in strategic areas on our major roadways. They will be in those areas to ensure that only persons that are mandated to be on our streets, are (in fact) on the streets.

“Those that are not (exempted), the laws will be enforced. Everyone is required to wear a mask; everyone is required to have a form of ID (Identification). You must have a (valid) reason to be on our streets. This is the reason for this Operation Lockdown,” Pinder said.

In the meantime, officers continue to carry out random checks of persons traversing the streets during the 24-hour curfew.

This, said Greenslade, is to ensure that (only) those who are supposed to be moving about, (actually) are, and those that are not, will be dealt with.