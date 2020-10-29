GB restrictions tightened

DR. MERCELINE DAHL-REGIS, Health Consultant

After a three-day (October 22, 23, 24) total of 48 positive cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, recently, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has tightened restrictions.

In a national COVID-19 update press conference on Wednesday (October 28), the prime minister announced that GB’s weekly curfew has been lengthened by two hours – to 8:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of beginning daily at 10:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Health Consultant (to the prime minister) Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis alluded that the rise in cases locally, might have occurred from holiday inter-island travel.

“Over the holiday weekend of 10-12, October, 2020, new restrictions were put in place for New Providence and Abaco. With these restrictions in place, there was an increase in travel (from the restricted islands) to Grand Bahama and selected Family Islands, including Eleuthera, Exuma and Andros.

“We (Ministry of Health officials) have recorded the following trends:

· as restrictions in Grand Bahama were relaxed, the island began to experience an increase in the number of cases;

· travel activity led to a rise in the confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island of Eleuthera;

· case numbers are steadily escalating on the islands of Exuma and Andros.”

She added that it is well established that 40 percent of persons who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic.

“Restrictions alone will not work. Therefore, we each must take personal responsibility and follow the preventative health measures to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Dahl-Regis admonished.

As of Wednesday, October 28 the total COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 94.

Sixteen persons are moderately ill, 12 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the Grand Bahama Health Care System, and five are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“In all, there are 2,207 national active cases. Ninety-four persons recovered from COVID-19 Tuesday. This brings the total number of recoveries to 4,182.

“The recovery rate of cases is 63.7 percent. Active cases account for just over one-third.

“We are happy to report that there were no COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday the 27th of October. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths count remains at 136.

“A total of 444 tests were carried out yesterday. Of that number, 67 were positive results, 343 were negative results and 34 were identified as repeated tests to assess recovery.

“A total of 34,948 tests have been carried out as of Tuesday,” she added.

Dr. Dahl-Regis appealed to all labs carrying out COVID-19 testing to provide completed case identification forms with identifying information.

“I want to strongly urge persons who present for COVID-19 testing to restrict their movements until they have received their test results. This simple, but effective action can prevent the spread of the virus should you end up testing positive for COVID- 19.

“Ladies and gentlemen, COVID-19 is highly transmissible. Its favorite host is you. It takes every opportunity you give it to infect you.

“The pandemic is not over. There is no vaccine. Experimental therapeutic medicines are not readily available to the general public. We must consistently apply the public health measures that we already know work effectively.

“As we re-open the country, we anticipate an increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19, but we can still slow the transmission of the virus. And, we approach the holiday season, we must begin to think about transitioning to a new way of interacting with others,” she advised.