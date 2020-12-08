GB residents welcome restrictions adjustment

RELAXED RESTRICTIONS WELCOMED – Grand Bahama residents welcomed the announcement of relaxed restrictions going into the Christmas holidays, by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Sunday (December 6). (PHOTO: FILES)

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ relaxations of several restrictions on Sunday (December 6) was welcomed news for Grand Bahamians.

However, some say they were going to observe their tradition watch-night events, whether or not curfew was extended.

For the Christmas season in Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma, Eleuthera and New Providence, Dr. Minnis said that church and religious services may be held after 10:00 p.m. for midnight mass, watch-night and other liturgical services – from December 24 thru January 3.

“I am happy he saw the light to give us an extension for services old year night,” said Martha Been. “I am used to attending watch night services. So, I was going to go somewhere to pray to bring in the New Year.

“This year, 2020, has been hard and I think anyone needs to find a service to attend to give God thanks,” she added.

“I think the prime minister made the right decision for the going holidays,” said Austin Farrington. “People like to be in church when the New Year is coming in. Some of them don’t go the whole year, but when you see the last day in December comes around, they rush to church and they go celebrate after. This year though, as a young man I think we should take things more seriously.

“A lot has happened … Hurricane Dorian, COIVD, plenty people dying. It’s a lot, so I think we should really celebrate Jesus this Christmas, celebrate family and friends,” he urged.

A resident who wished to be identified only as Mary, expressed similar sentiments.

“Having the name of Jesus’ mother makes me emotional every Christmas, but this year I am even more thankful to be alive with so much going on around the world.

“Our prime minister, no matter what we think or how we believe he is handling this pandemic, he is doing the best he can. So, I am glad for the extension and I will encourage every Grand Bahamian to find a church house to give God thanks this season.

“We may not have everything we want, but we are here and that gives us hope for a brighter tomorrow,” she said.

Further relaxations by the prime minister included – travelers from New Providence and Grand Bahama to the rest of The Bahamas are now required to obtain the travel visa, to complete the daily health questionnaire, and to take the Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day after their travel. Quarantine is no longer required for travelers leaving New Providence to go to the Family Islands, effective Monday, December 7.

Additionally, the requirement for RT PCR test for travelers from New Providence and Grand Bahama to other islands of The Bahamas, remains in place.