GB residents oppose PM Dr. Minnis’ proposed state of emergency extension

EXTENSION – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Monday (January 25) in the House of Assembly that the government intends to extend the State of Emergency to May 23. (PHOTO: BIS)

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ announcement on Monday (January 25) in the House of Assembly of the government’s intent to extend the State of Emergency to May 23, is not sitting well with residents.

“When are we coming out of this?” asked Joan Dean. “This feels like prison and I’ve never been to prison.”

Many Grand Bahamians are of similar mindset.

“The prime minister is just locking us down for nothing now. We need to get something going in the country and especially in Freeport,” said Wellington, a former taxi driver.

“He already didn’t have anything to say about getting Grand Bahama back on its feet in his New Year’s National Address. We have always been on our own anyway.

“But, my Lord, extension after extension … is that really the answer to solve COVID?” he questioned.

Monday, following the official opening of Parliament and the annual church service in New Providence, parliamentarians met for their first 2021 session.

Prime Minister Minnis at that time cited recent large funeral services held in the capital, as indication of Bahamians “letting their guards down” as it relates to the spread of the virus.

“I recognize, Mr. Speaker how individuals feel, especially about their loved ones and wanting to participate in funeral activities. And I recognize that in many instances, it has saddened and hurt families. And I want to remind individuals that I, myself, experienced this when my brother passed away during Dorian.

“And though both myself and my family were grieving and hurt, we kept that internally because we felt that the country came first and we ourselves had to place my brother on wait for one month before we could engage in the burial.

“I know how families feel having gone through that myself,” said the PM.

However, he warned residents not to let their guards down, particularly as new variants of the virus are being identified, and the country has yet to receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, in a statement Monday, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader, Philip “Brave” Davis, called for a “proactive, not reactive” plan from the government.

“Not a reactive lockdown and curfew that help destroy the economy and kill jobs, while expanding hunger, the food lines and deepen the suffering among our people.”

The first state of emergency was declared last March, shortly after The Bahamas recorded its first case of COVID-19. However, a “procedural oversight” in the Office of the Attorney General led to the inadvertent expiration of the first state of emergency on June 29, leading to the governor general’s declaration of a new state of emergency on the same day.