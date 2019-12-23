GB records its sixth traffic fatality

Police are investigating Grand Bahama’s latest traffic fatality which claimed the life of an unidentified male early Sunday morning.

According to ASP Terecita Pinder, Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Northeastern Division Assistant Superintendent of Police and Public Affairs and Communication Officer (PACO), traffic officers were called to the crash site shortly after 1:00 a.m. December 22.

Preliminary reports revealed that sometime around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, December 22, traffic officials were dispatched to the intersection of Coral Road and Ponce De Leon Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned that two vehicles – a blue Nissan Cube occupied by a lone driver and a black Chevrolet Equinox also occupied by a lone driver, collided and were extensively damaged, with the driver of the Cube trapped in the vehicle.

Officers from the EMS and Fire Emergency Services were called to the scene, where they used the Jaws of Life to extricate the male driver from Cube.

According to ASP Pinder, the driver who sustained serious injuries was rushed to the trauma section at the Rand Memorial Hospital for further medical assistance.

Unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Officers of the Traffic Division are continuing their investigations in this matter.

This latest fatality was recorded as the sixth traffic death for Grand Bahama in 2019.

The island’s fifth traffic fatality, which occurred on Thursday (October 31) claiming the life of P. Christopher Cooper, grandson of well-known businessman Hayward Cooper and son of local religious ministers Paxton and Patrice Cooper.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Seahorse Road and Sergeant Major Drive, the entrance of the Windsor Park Subdivision, involving a Yamaha motorcycle and Honda Airwave.

The victim was the driver of the Yamaha motorcycle.

The island’s fourth traffic fatality, which occurred on September 17 on Midshipman Road, also involved a motorcyclist.

At the time of that incident, OIC of the Traffic Division Superintendent Jeremy Henfield stated that police received a call of a traffic accident that occurred on Midshipman Road, just east of Cooper’s Gas Station.

This accident involved one vehicle and a motorcyclist.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the bus was travelling east on Midshipman Road when the driver attempted to make a ‘U-turn’ through a median and a cyclist that was travelling west onto Midshipman Road collided into that bus as he was making that turn.”

The victim in the incident was identified as Alvardo Curry, also known as Alvardo Symonette.

The third traffic fatality for the year occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. on June 30; however, the victim succumbed in hospital on July 2. The victim, a pedestrian, was a 35-year-old Peruvian male. He was reportedly struck by a black Honda Civic, which was travelling on East Sunrise Highway.

The island’s second traffic fatality occurred on the night of March 26, when the male driver of a grey coloured four-door Mitsubishi Lancer, license plate # GD 9107 crashed into a tree at the intersection of Coral Road and Grand Bahama Highway.

On January 23, Drexel ‘Dreckie’ Arlington Martin Jr., a 38-year-old resident of West End, Grand Bahama was identified as the island’s first traffic fatality for the year.

Martin was discovered in his four-door sedan in bushes on Queens Highway, following reports made to authorities of a bush fire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the sedan, which was engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished, and Martin’s remains were discovered in the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile, police on Andros are also investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, December 21, 2019, which left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 9:00 p.m., a male was driving a dark grey Honda Accord on Queen’s Highway in Dorsette Creek, Mangrove Cay settlement, when he collided into a utility pole.

The male was transported to the Mangrove Cay Clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department, New Providence will travel to Mangrove Cay, South Andros to continue investigations into this incident.

In light of these fatalities, the RBPF continues to advise members of the motoring public to wear their seat belts at all times, as it could save their lives.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult female whose body was discovered on Saturday (December 21) afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 2:00 p.m., police officers were called to a residence on Chub Cay, where the body of an unconscious female was discovered.

Medical personnel visited the scene where the female was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.