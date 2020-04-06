GB records initial ‘COVID-19’ death, new lockdown measures

NEW LOCKDOWN MEASURES – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis imposed further lockdown measures on Monday, April 6, in the fight against the spread of COVID-19

Ministry of Health officials on Saturday (April 4), confirmed Grand Bahama’s first COVID-19 related death.

The victim is believed to be Clarence Bartlett, a well-known Eight Mile Rock Justice of the Peace.

This daily can confirm that he was among Grand Bahama’s first four positive cases.

A statement from the Minister of Health over the weekend, reported that he had no known direct link to the other local cases.

The ministry also confirmed that there were four additional cases reported, bringing the total nationwide to 28 - five in GB, 22 in New Providence and one in Bimini, as of Saturday.

To date, there have been five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in The Bahamas, including noted physician, Dr. Judson Eneas, who passed away Saturday, April 4, in New Providence.

He was 72.

Meanwhile, the country remains under a 24-hour imposed curfew as the government and health officials work to contain the spread of this deadly virus.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis called for a complete shutdown of services, with the exception of essential personnel.

Streets throughout Grand Bahama were quiet from Friday, April 3 beginning at 8:00 p.m. to this morning - Monday, April 6 - at 5:00.

Officials continue to urge residents to stay indoors, unless in the case of an emergency. Those found in breach of the Emergency Orders will be prosecuted.

Grand Bahama police have already hauled a number of curfew violators to court, and senior law enforcement officials assured that officers will remain vigilant throughout this crisis.

In the meantime, on Monday, April 6 the prime minister announced further lockdown measures, including a five-day complete shutdown of services beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m.

The five-day lockdown is scheduled to end on Tuesday, April 14 at 5:00 a.m.

He added that complete lockdowns will also be in affect every weekend in April.

Noting that health officials believes these measures are necessary, Dr. Minnis said that during the lockdown times, persons should leave home unless for emergencies or to purchase essential items and or have been deemed an essential worker.

“We are losing loved ones; some are experiencing ill health and some are critically ill. Families and friends are confronting the deaths of loved ones. We are feeling the loss of those who have contributed so much to our society for so many years,” said the prime minister.

To date, there are 29 confirmed case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. Five people have died as a result of the virus.

Dr. Minnis said the best medicine to stop this virus is physical distancing.

“That is why I began the curfew and lockdown measures,” he said.