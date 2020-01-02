GB records 10 murders for 2019

LESTER ADDERLEY SR. (left), First murder victim of 2019. Kenrick “BJ” Hanna, (right) attempting to commit suicide after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Twenty-nineteen closed with 10 recorded murders in Grand Bahama, according to this daily’s records.

Last year, 2019, businessman Lester Adderley Sr., 58, of Hawaii Avenue was gunned down in the parking lot of a plaza on East Atlantic Drive on January 13, 2019.

He succumbed to injuries at the scene.

His death was listed as the first murder for 2019.

Three months later, March 16, the badly beaten body of 32-year-old Charles Brian Rolle Jr., was discovered through a service road off Pioneers Way. According to police information, Rolle was found with severe injuries to the upper body and partially naked.

Two days later, March 18, six persons, including one female, were charged in connection with Rolle’s death, which was recorded as the second murder for 2019.

Then on May 22, police were called to the Garden Villas area where there were reports of gun shots being heard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of Craig ‘Disco Rat’ Burns, 43, riddled with bullets.

Burns’ shooting death was the third murder for the year.

Sixteen-year-old Joshua Davis of Carissa Street became the island’s fourth murder victim of 2019, when he succumbed to injuries following a stabbing incident at a popular night spot.

Police say Davis was involved in an altercation at All Access Bar, Peach Tree Street on June 17, 2019, when he was stabbed about the body. The teen was rushed to the trauma centre at the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Three suspects were taken into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing.

The following month, July 14, David Albury was shot to death on West Atlantic Drive in the early morning hours. Reports revealed that Albury was approached by two males sometime around 2:30 a.m., while walking in the area of the Circle Mall., who shot him before fleeing on foot.

Albury’s death was recorded as the fifth murder for 2019.

Three days later the body of Udell Bevans, 52, was found in the trunk of a vehicle that was towed to Baby J’s Junk Yard, at the request of a male client.

Her 20-year-old son was taken into custody in connection with the gruesome discovery.

Bevans’ shocking murder was listed as the sixth for the year.

Then on August 6, Patrick Jude Young, 38, who was shot during an incident on July 7, outside a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway, succumbed to injuries suffered.

His death was the seventh recorded murder for 2019.

Clayton Bannister became the island’s eighth murder victim on September 4 – one day following Hurricane Dorian’s passage – when he succumbed to injury following a fatal shooting in Eight Mile Rock.

Ezrin Greene was arraigned in connection with Bannister’s murder.

Twenty days later, September 24, young mother Monae Darville, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend at their Caribbean Bay Condo apartment, allegedly in the front of her child.

The boyfriend, who was later identified as Kenrick “BJ” Hanna, reportedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the third-floor balcony following the fatal stabbing.

He was rushed to RMH, where he was attended by doctors.

On Tuesday, December 24, a wheelchair bound Hanna was arraigned on the charge of murder, in a New Providence Magistrate Court in connection with Darville death.

Her death was recorded as the island’s ninth for 2019.

Then on December 11, Walter Dremiz aka Walter Direny, 34, of Linewood Lane and Lewis Yard was shot off his bicycle in the area of Carissa Street and Redwood Lane.

His murder was listed as the 10th for the year.

Elbert Charles Green was hauled to court on Tuesday, December 17, where he was arraigned on murder charges in connection with Dremiz’s death.