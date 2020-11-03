GB police investigating suspicious death

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a male, whose decomposing body was discovered in Deadman’s Reef Monday (October 2) evening.

While authorities have yet to identify the victim unofficially he was identified as James Wilson, 52, of Deadman’s Reef.

According to police information, officers were called to a residence in Section F of Deadman’s Reef shortly after 6:00 p.m. Monday, where they discovered the lifeless body of a male in a three-bedroom structure.

Reports revealed that the body was in a stage of decomposition; however, an autopsy would be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

In other crime news, two males were arrested in separate incidents for possession of dangerous drugs.

In the first incident, sometime after 3:00 p.m. Monday officers of the Flying Squad assisted by Customs officers from the K-9 Unit, proceeded to an apartment complex on Frobisher Drive where they discovered in a vehicle nearby a quantity of suspected marijuana, a black scale and over $5,000 in U.S. and Bahamian currency.

A male was arrested and taken into police custody.

The second incident also involved an arrest at the apartment complex. Members of the Flying Squad and Customs K-9 Unit took a second male into custody, after he was found in possession of 18 packages of suspected cocaine.

Both matters were handed over to the Drug Enforcement Unit.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court this week.