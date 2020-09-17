GB Police investigating suicide attempt in EMR

A 29-year-old Eight Mile Rock man was rushed to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), early Thursday (September 17) morning, following what police believe to be a suicide attempt.

According to police information, officers from the Eight Mile Rock station were called to a residence on Graveyard Corner, Pinedale shortly after midnight.

On arrival, the officers found the male alive, with what appeared to be abrasions to the neck.

Additionally, the officers retrieved a rope that was hanging from a tree nearby.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel were dispatched to the scene for initial medical treatment. However, the young man was later transported to hospital for further medical assistance.

The Grand Bahama Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to this incident.

Last month, August 30, officers from the EMR station were dispatched to a home in Martin Town, where they met the lifeless body of a young man hanging by the neck in a bedroom.

According to an official report: “Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 police officers were called to a residence in Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock where they met the body of a male hanging by the neck in a bedroom. The Police will await the official pathologist report in regards to the cause of death. Investigation into the matter continues.”

While a positive identification has not been released by police officials, the male is believed to be Malik Higgs.

Investigations continue into this matter as well.