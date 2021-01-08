GB Police clamping down on traffic offenders

ASHTON GREENSLADE, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Officer-in-Charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas

Officers of the Traffic Division took to the streets in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, admonishing motorists to adhere to the speed limits, following a spike in traffic deaths for the island during the latter part of 2020.

According to reports, on Wednesday, January 6, between the hours of 7:00 and 10:00 a.m., officers of the traffic division led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade, were out in full force at various major thoroughfares on the island.

While in the areas of East Sunrise Highway, Coral Road, Grand Bahama Highway and Setters Way, officers conducted traffic speed checks, which resulted in a total of 61 fixed penalty notices being issued to those driving in excess of the speed limits.

Motorists were all strongly warned of the importance of adhering to the speed limit.

Additionally, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) commenced ‘Operation Genesis,’ with emphasis on continuing their efforts to rid the streets of Grand Bahama, of illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition in 2021.

According to officials, Operation Genesis will continue throughout the month of January with particular focus on the increased presence of police officers on the streets of Grand Bahama.

“On Tuesday, January 5, officers of the DEU, acting on information, proceeded to the Bruce Avenue area. There, they searched a bushy area and uncovered a quantity of illegal drugs, namely marijuana. There were no suspects arrested in this matter.”

Also, on Wednesday, January 6, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers of the Southwestern Division, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to an apartment on Jobson Avenue.

They searched and discovered over 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, a .40 pistol with two magazines and a total of 27 .40 ammunitions. A male and female who reside at that residence, were arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.