GB man shot, killed in Texas

KANI RAHMING … Grand Bahama man shot and killed outside his apartment in Houston, Texas.

Family members of 23-year-old Grand Bahamian native, Kani Rahming are not only mourning the sudden tragic death of the young college student, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on Friday (September 18), but they are looking for answers.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Police responded to an incident on Lazy Hollow, Houston, Texas approximately 10:00 p.m. on September 18, 2020, where they discovered that Mr. Kani Rahming, the alleged victim, had been shot in the chest. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.”

Preliminary reports revealed that Rahming exited his apartment to investigate a rock being thrown through the window.

Allegedly, while Rahming was outside making checks, he was shot multiple times.

In a report by homicide detectives, a witness said that Rahming returned to the apartment, where he collapsed in the bathroom.

Houston police have made no arrest in this incident to date.

Reportedly, Rahming’s mother and father are in Houston and in contact with investigating officers.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield and other government officials have expressed condolences to the family.