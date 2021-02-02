GB male charged with one count of child pornography

HEADED TO COURT – Twenty-three-year-old Adrian Trevor Newman was charged with one count of child pornography Monday (February 1) morning, when he appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in the Freeport Magistrate Court. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-three-year-old Adrian Trevor Newman was charged with one count of child pornography Monday (February 1) morning, when he appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in the Freeport Magistrate Court.

Newman’s arraignment was in connection with a matter involving a 13-year-old female.

The accused was represented by Attorney Osman Johnson.

Reading the details of the court document, Laing told Newman that he was charged with child pornography and that the particulars were that on Thursday January 28, at Freeport, he was found in possession of sexually explicit content via his mobile device of a 13-year-old female, exposing her sex organs and buttocks.

Questioned whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty to the charge, Newman responded: “Not guilty.”



Laing asked whether he would like to have the trial heard in the Magistrate’s or Supreme Court to which he answered: “Magistrate’s Court.”

Prosecutor Arthur informed the court that if the defendant is convicted of the crime, the charge can carry a term of imprisonment up to 20 years if tried in the Supreme Courts and a maximum term of seven years in the jurisdiction of the Magistrate’s Court.



Arthur furthered that there was no objection to bail; however, it would be minded that the defendant has no contact whatsoever with the virtual complainant (VC) and be ordered to sign into the Central Police Station weekly. He also informed that court that the defendant did have antecedents, unrelated in nature.

Admitting that the nature of the charge is relatively serious, concerning explicit material allegedly found on a mobile that his client was in possession of, Johnson expressed to the court that there was no molestation charge before his client. As a result, coupled with the fact that his client is a young man, who is gainfully employed as a diesel mechanic, he should be considered a reasonable candidate for bail.

Having no objection to the prosecution’s request for Newman to have no contact, be it directly or indirectly with the VC, Johnson subsequently requested that the court bear in mind that he may have to move from the apartment complex of which he now resides as the VC also lives on the premises.

“Do you live in the same apartment as the VC or in the same apartment complex?” Laing asked the accused.



“I live a few doors down from her.,” Newman replied.

Johnson continued: “Your worship, he has close relations with whom he can stay. I request the court’s discretion to grant bail today.”



Subsequently, the magistrate informed the court that there was no objection to bail by the prosecution, however, the charge against Newman is a “very serious offence.”



He informed Newman that bail would be granted in the sum of $7,000.00, with one or two suretors. He also ordered Newman not to have any contact with the VC, be it directly or indirectly, inclusive of no contact on any form of social media. Newman was also required to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



If the above bail stipulations are not met, the defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until trial date.



The matter was adjourned to March 16, 2021.