GB male charged, jailed for shop breaking, stealing

Dressed in navy-blue jacket and black trousers, 55-year-old Stephen Archer, on Thursday, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #3 to answer to a number of offences.

Sometime between October 9 and November 13, Archer allegedly broke into two separate business establishments in the Central District area, stealing food items and alcoholic beverages.

Archer was informed that he was charged with four counts of shop breaking, one count of attempted shop breaking and one count of stealing.

Questioned about his plea to the charges before him, Archer replied that he was guilty to all of the offences.

As a result, Ferguson sentenced him 10 months at the Bahamas Department of Corrections and ordered him to compensate the complainants a total of $540.00.

Failing to comply with the latter, Archer will serve an additional six months imprisonment.

In other news from the police, this past Tuesday, November 17, two males were taken into police custody after they were found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00 a.m., while on patrol in the Limewood Lane area, officers of the Flying Squad observed a 2010 Nissan Altima with two male occupants partially parked in the middle of the roadway, obstructing oncoming traffic.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of what appeared to be marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Subsequently the officers searched the two males and the vehicle. They discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.