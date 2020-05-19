GB Male, 28; juvenile, 17; charged with double murder

SUSPECTS CHARGED – Trevor Reckley (left), 28, and a 17-year-old juvenile were charged with the Monday, May 11 double murder of Kim Smith and Denney Rolle. Reckley was remanded to BDCS, while the juvenile is headed to the Boys’ Industrial School. At right, Deldandre Butler was also charged with deceit of a public officer. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Emotions ran high as a large crowd gathered outside the courthouse Monday (May 18) morning, when police paraded the suspects believed to be responsible for the Monday, May 11 double murder of Kim Smith and Denney Terano Rolle.

The two victims were gunned down shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Limewood Lane.

Trevor Reckley, 28, clad in a mint green shirt, white jeans and green and white tennis, along with a male juvenile, 17, entered the courthouse shortly after 10:00 a.m. to hear the charges levied against them.

As Reckley exited the police vehicle, a number of spectators, presumably family members, shouted: “I love you Bookie. You didn’t do it!”

Another onlooker screamed out: “Justice for Trevor.”

More chants came from the crowd: “When you all going stop hurting these children. Justice for Trevor!”

When the juvenile stepped out of the police car, similar sentiments were shouted, as well.

The duo, who appeared before Deputy Chief Debbye Ferguson court #1, and the father of the juvenile who was in court with his son, were informed of the charges against them.

“It is alleged that on May 11, 2020 at Freeport, the two of you being concerned together or each of you on your own, by means of unlawful harm, did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of Kim Smith,” Ferguson said.

The magistrate asked both defendants and the juvenile’s father, whether they all understood the charge? They each responded, “Yes ma’am.”

She continued: “You (Trevor and juvenile) are also charged with murder, contrary to section 292 of the Penal Code Chapter 84. It is alleged that on the same date, time and place, you two being concerned together or each of you on your own, by means of unlawful harm did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of Denny Rolle.”

Again, she questioned the defendants and the juvenile’s father whether they understood the charge before them, to which they all responded: “Yes ma’am.”

Due to the nature of the offence, the duo was not required to enter a plea. Magistrate Ferguson proceeded to inform them that at a later date, the Freeport Magistrate’s Court #2 would hold a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) if the law finds it necessary. If not, they can also be served a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), which will be heard in the Supreme Courts.

Upon informing the defendants of their fate, at this point, with respect to the charges before them, she asked whether they understood the proceedings.

They all agreed that they did.

The prosecution noted that due to the nature of the offence, there was no jurisdiction in the Magistrate’s Court to grant bail; therefore, the accused men would have to apply for bail at the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, Reckley and the juvenile were remanded. The juvenile will be confined at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys (Boys Industrial School), and, Reckley at the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDC), until August 10, when they are expected to return to court for trial.

Before the hearing concluded, counsel for the juvenile requested that it be made known and placed on record that upon his client’s arrest, he allegedly suffered police brutality. According to counsel, the teen was allegedly punched in the stomach and a bag placed over his head, which he claimed resulted in their garnering information from him without the appropriate adults being present.

Counsel also alleged that his client was taken out on inquiries, which was also independent of any adult or legal representative present.

Magistrate Ferguson, informed the attorney that she would make note of the allegations on the court docket.

As the arraignment proceedings were in the process of drawing to conclusions, outside the courtroom, an argument ensued between a few females, believed to be family members and friends of both the victims and the defendants.

One of the females was heard shouting: “You do not know who is who on this road!”

Additional officers, armed with rifles and dressed in bulletproof gear, were immediately summoned to the scene to de-escalate the altercation.

Meanwhile, Deldandre Butler also appeared before Magistrate Ferguson on the charge of deceit of a public officer.

She informed Butler, who appeared without counsel that it is alleged that on May 14, 2020 at Freeport, he intended to evade the requirements of the law, endeavored to deceive a Sergeant of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, a public officer, by means of a false statement.

Magistrate Ferguson questioned the prosecutor as to what “type of false statement” was Butler charged before the courts?

The prosecutor responded that Butler attempted to give a statement to investigating officers, in order to intentionally deceive the officers in an attempt to avoid Reckley being charged with a criminal offence.

Butler was asked whether he understood the charge before him.

He responded: “Yes ma’am.”

Ferguson asked the defendant whether he was guilty or not guilty? He answered: “Not guilty, your honour.”

The prosecution had no objection to bail and the matter was adjourned until September 2, 2020. Ferguson informed Butler that a cash bail of $700.00 was required for him to be released, until his adjourned court date.

As Reckley and the juvenile excited the courtroom, the crowd began shouting again. A female, believed to be a Reckley’s mother shouted: “I love you Trevor.”

In response, prior to entering the police vehicle, Reckley shouted back: “I love you too mommy!”