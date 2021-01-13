GB male, 24, charged with abduction counts

ABDUCTOR CHARGED – Twenty-four-year-old Justin Seymour (center), appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing Tuesday morning, and was charged with two counts of attempted stealing of a child. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-four-year-old Justin Seymour was hauled before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court Tuesday (January 12) morning, where he was arraigned on two counts of attempted child stealing.

The Grand Bahama resident, clad in a red and white plaid shirt, black jeans and red and black sneakers, appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in court #2.

He was represented by Counsel Wendell Smith.

Laing explained to the accused and his counsel that he was, firstly, charged with attempted child stealing.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, January 6, in Freeport, he did attempt to steal a nine-year-old female child from the campus of Walter Parker Primary School.

Additionally, the defendant was also charged with a second count of the same; this time at a different time and location. “Particulars are that you on Thursday, January 7, while in Freeport, Grand Bahama, (you) did attempt to steal an eight-year-old minor at the Maurice Moore Primary School,” Laing told Seymour.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Following the charges being read to his client, Smith requested that if the court be so minded, Seymour be granted bail in a reasonable sum considering his client, and those who would perhaps be named suretors are unemployed.

Additionally, Prosecutor Inspector Sawyer requested the courts that the defendant be required to wear an ankle monitoring device and sign into the Central Police Station at least once per week due to the egregious charges, until such time as he returns to court for the commencement of the voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Prior to his decision on the matter, Laing questioned Smith on whether or not his client had any pending matters before the courts, and whether or not he has any children of his own.

Smith responded: “No, your worship,” to both questions.

After careful consideration, Laing informed the accused that bail would be granted in the amount of $20,000.00 on each count of attempted stealing of a child, in addition to one suretor for each count.

Also, Seymour will be required to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, anytime between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. He will also be required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and is not permitted to have any contact with the virtual complainants nor be in the vicinity of any school campus.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until May 13, when he is expected to return to court.