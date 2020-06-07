GB International Airport resumes domestic flights

Management of Hutchison Ports GBAC, is pleased to announce the resumption of domestic travel beginning Monday, June 8, 2020.

The Grand Bahama International Airport will operate between the hours of 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.

Chanan Jones, Airport Director, has advised that various protocols have been put in place to minimize and mitigate against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Such protocols include enhanced cleaning and sanitizing and, physical distancing. Additionally, employees are being trained on newly enhanced protocols adhering to the safety guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Beginning July 1, you may contact your travel agent or airline for international travel schedules.

The Grand Bahama Airport Company looks forward to welcoming passengers back to the International Airport and keeping the travelling public safe while using our facilities.