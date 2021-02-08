GB International Airport negotiations still ongoing

GBIA NEGOTIATIONS – Government officials are still in negotiations for the Grand Bahama International Airport, as claims have been made that owners – Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Hutchison Holdings “walked away” from responsibilities of repairing the facility, following Hurricane Dorian. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The government is still in negotiations with the owners – the Grand Bahama Port Authority (Port Group Ltd.) and Hutchison Port Holdings – for the sale of the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA).

So, said Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar, in his recent contribution to the House of Assembly as he opened debate on the Compendium of Aviation Bills.

Announcing the funding has been allocated for the construction and repairs of airports in the Family Islands, D’Aguilar hastened to add that the Free National Movement (FNM) government, remains in sale talks with the GBIA owners.

“That Freeport airport has been destroyed by hurricane storm surge on numerous occasions, so any design of a new airport in Freeport must involve a plan to mitigate that event,” said D’Aguilar.

However, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) National Chairman Sen. Fred Mitchell, who frequents Grand Bahama, noted in the Senate on Thursday (February 4), that the airport is a “disgrace.”

The airport was significantly damaged by flooding during the passage of Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

Mitchell said: "After 18 to 19 months, it doesn’t seem that there is much concern about the condition of the airport and that does not leave a good impression.

“Why not make GBPA and Hutchison live up to their commitment as it relates to the airport?” he asked government colleagues in the Senate.

In response to Mitchell’s question, Attorney General Sen. Carl Bethel claimed: “The owners walked” from the obligation to repair the airport.

According to Bethel, the government will redevelop the airport facility shortly.

“You have a situation where the international airport in Freeport is owned by two private sector entities, neither of whom had any interest in restoring the airport, although there is a commitment to provide an international airport in the Hawksbill Agreement.

“But everybody just walked away. The Bahamas government had to go through very intense negotiations and they took time…because not only is it the issue of the acquisition, but there were issues such as the entitlements of the employees at that site…and issues about certain other matters that have now been, I’m happy to say, thoroughly resolved.”

Bethel said the government is set to purchase the airport through a special purpose vehicle. However, he noted that the rebuilding process will be a significant undertaking.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Sen Kwasi Thompson confirmed during a recent update on government capital projects in Grand Bahama, that they (government) continue to be in negotiations with GBPA and Hutchison.

“We believe that we are in the final stages and we hope that a turn over and resolution will be done very, very shortly. We continue to meet on a regular basis and we believe that the big issues have already been resolved.

“We are now attempting to finalize negotiations. We expect that once that deal is completed, as we’ve indicated, there has to be a complete assessment done as to what we will rebuild, how we will rebuild. There has to be a complete redevelopment of the GBIA. That is again what the government is focused on.

“We want to say that the government has received high interest from companies that want to have a PPP (public private partnership) with the government in redeveloping the airport.

“And so, once the process is completed, then we would begin to go through and access each of those facilities, and a decision then would be made as to how we move forward with the PPP arrangement with the GB International Airport,” said Thompson.