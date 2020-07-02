GB Independence Day Celebrations scaled down to virtual programs

SCALED DOWN CELEBRATIONS – The country’s 47th Anniversary celebrations in Grand Bahama will be scaled down this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the Independence Committee. Pictured from left are Rev. Elvis Burrows, Vice President, Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC) and Senator Jasmin Turner-Dareus, Committee Chair, Independence Celebrations. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Known for grand Independence celebrations, Grand Bahama will, this year, have a smaller, scaled down format for the country’s 47th anniversary, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GB Independence Celebration Committee members assembled at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (July 1) to share details on this year’s theme and events which, on July 10, will have a virtual approach, instead of the usual Independence Park event.

According to Senator Jasmine Turner-Dareus, Committee Chair, Independence Celebrations: “We are pleased to announce the 47th Anniversary of Independence celebrations for the island of Grand Bahama. In conjunction with Nassau (New Providence), the national theme for this year’s celebration is, ‘Pressing onward: A time of hope, triumph and transformation.’

“As we have had COVID-19, which is a global pandemic, of course we have also had Hurricane Dorian, this year’s celebration is going to be a bit low key but, nonetheless, we are still going to celebrated who we are as a people, and, how far we have come.

“This coming Friday (July 3) we will be celebrating our National Flag Raising Day. It will be Bahamian Pride Day and so, we want to encourage everyone this Friday to wear your Bahamian colors.

“Wear your Bahamian paraphernalia, put them on your cars, dress up your business establishments. We will be at the Office of the Prime Minister this Friday at 9:00 a.m., celebrating the raising of the flag here,” said Turner-Dareus.

“As we are speaking, flags are going up all over Grand Bahama, and so, we are just encouraging people, during this time, to celebrate who we are as Bahamians, she added.

Additionally, Turner-Dareus shared that this Sunday, the committee is encouraging all of the churches to have a message for their congregations under the celebration’s theme, ‘Pressing onward: A time of hope, triumph and transformation.’

“We are really excited to be celebrating what it means to be Bahamian,” stated Turner-Dareus.

She continued by encouraging residents throughout the island to celebrate all things Bahamian, displaying the strength and resiliency of all Bahamians, particularly Grand Bahamians.

“I want to encourage all of you, wherever you are, to shop local, buy local and be sure to teach and show your children what is happening, and, what it means to be Bahamian. I want to advise that the events that are scheduled for this year’s celebration will be a virtual one more so, than regular.

“We want to encourage you to tune into ZNS. We will have interviews, entertainment, and skits. A lot of our Grand Bahamian local artists will be performing and so we want you to tune in. A lot of the celebration will be virtual, and, so you will have to tune in online so that you are up to speed on what is happening.

“I am excited because a lot of vehicles already have their flags flying high, and, I see a lot of the business establishments are decorating as well. Understanding what we have experienced in the last 10 months as a nation, I think it is so fitting and so important for us to remember how important unity is, how important our strength and resiliency is as a people as we remember who we are; pressing onward, a time of hope, triumph and transformation,” said the Senator.

Dr. Elvis Burrows, Vice President, Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC), shared similar sentiments, encouraging churches throughout the island, regardless of denomination, to join in the celebratory festivities with their church families.

“I speak on behalf of our esteemed President Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart. The GBCC is very pleased to come alongside this year’s Chairman, Senator Dareus and the Independence Committee as we together plan to celebrate the country’s 47th year as a free and independent nation.

“We in the Christian Council realize that the celebrations this time around may look different, but despite that, we in the GBCC want to use this Sunday, July 5, as a special time to worship and to give God thanks for His goodness towards The Bahamas.

“We are also asking the churches on Grand Bahama, where possible, to decorate in some form or the other, their place of worship and to wear their national colors and to really celebrate through prayer, praise and proclamation of the word. The national theme this year is ‘Pressing onward: A time of hope, triumph and transformation,’” said Rev. Burrows.

“As a group of churches, we also want the families to celebrate this Independence Day together; maybe around a special barbeque or, relaxing under a tree on the beach. We are appealing again, for everyone to be safe, follow the protocols laid down by the health professionals and the government. We have done well so far as a country and we want to maintain the gains that we have made, as well as do our part to keep The Bahamas healthy, free and safe from this deadly virus.

“Again, God has been good to us and so the least that we can do is come together this Sunday, to celebrate as churches, to celebrate what God is doing in our country. We appeal to all churches, all denominations, throughout Grand Bahama, to embrace what the committee is trying to push forward, and, truly celebrate this Independence as one nation,” concluded Rev. Burrows.