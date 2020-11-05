GB Health Services seeks to boost Infectious Disease Unit at Rand

DONATION – Members of the local business community and various churches on the island recently answered a call made by the Grand Bahama Health Services, assist with outfitting of the new Infectious Disease Unit, by donating 14 smart televisions (43 inch) and 14 television mounts. (PHOTO: SHANYE STUBBS)

Members of the local business community and various churches on the island recently answered a call made by the Grand Bahama Health Services, assist with outfitting of the new Infectious Disease Unit.

Pastor of Living Water Assembly of God Eddie Victor, President of National Pastors Alliance, along with fellow clergymen, plus local business persons, recently delivered 14 smart televisions, television mounts and medical supplies to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).

According to Victor, the partnership between the churches and business community to supply the RMH with the equipment was indeed an honor.

“We have partnered with a number of churches, along with businesses and we have come together to make a significant donation to the Rand Memorial Hospital by way of 14 smart televisions (43 inch) and 14 television mounts. Along with the televisions we are also donating a variety of medical supplies.

“When we received the call that the hospital needed televisions for their isolation wing, we immediately began communicating with pastors and bishops on the island as well as several Christian businesses. The response was tremendous and we are so grateful to be able to say that this is truly a partnership of churches and businesses working together.

“It shows just an amazing demonstration of unity, to help the hospital. The workers, administrator, everyone here at the forefront of this COVID pandemic … we are so grateful that we can be able to, in this way, show appreciation for everything that they have done to help us during this very difficult time,” he added.

Pastor of Seventh Day Adventist Church Eric Clarke, President, Northern Bahamas Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, further emphasized the thought behind the gesture.

“We are delighted to have joined Pastor Eddie Victor in this special project. We recognize that anything we do involving the Rand Memorial Hospital is for the benefit of the community; that is where our emphasis is. We want to bless the community of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas. We were delighted to be able to provide a television that will be viewed by those in the hospital, which need that aid.

“We are grateful to be one of the community providers. We see ourselves as partners with the government, and other church organizations and we are delighted for the partnership that we share collectively. We believe that this will go a long way.

“We salute our Christian brothers and sisters and support the Rand needs to be done. We want to give God thanks for this partnership in helping the community,” said Clarke.

Assistant Pastor for Grace Bible Fellowship Church, John Swain, added the following: “We are also delighted to be here today with Pastor Eddie Victor and the other pastors, in supporting the RMH. This is our hospital and when the call came that there was a need, Grace Bible Fellowship was more than delighted to be a part of this.

“We will continue to do this. Any need that the Rand has we will support them in whichever way we can, because it is so important.

“We all have to chip in and be a part of this because this is our community and our hospital and we all serve here in this community. We are more than delighted and excited about what is happening here. We are glad to be a part of this effort here today,” said Pastor Swain.

Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services Sharon Williams thanked all stakeholders for their generous contribution.

“The staff, management and indeed our patients of GBHS, express our sincere thanks to the National Pastors Alliance of the Grand Bahama community, for ensuring that we are able to outfit our new COVID units with something that is very essential for patient care.

“When we reached out, we asked them for televisions and I am sure they were quite surprised because they asked me, ‘Why televisions?' Our answer was that we have to look out for the whole wellness of the patient. That included physical wellness as well as social and mental wellness.

“We would have incidentally missed off televisions on our listing of equipment, and so, we realized that in order to get this place opened on November 2, for full patient care, as we had indicated, we had to mobilize our actions quickly. We simply reached out to our partners and we are extremely happy that they were able to engage and quickly fulfill our needs.

“This portion of the hospital, our newly-constructed area is our medical and surgical wing and our isolation unit. In the first instance it will be utilized for our COVID program, to be able to ensure that we have sufficient capacity to provide health services for our community,” she concluded.