GB food stores to open daily, during lockdown

DR. HUBERT MINNIS, Prime Minister of The Bahamas

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert on Sunday past, adjusted Grand Bahama’s food store operation restrictions from Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the national lockdown, to Monday to Friday and on Saturday for essential workers.

Residents are now permitted to shop from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily and essential workers from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the shutdown.

Noting that he acknowledges the anger and frustration of residents due to the extended lockdown period, Dr. Minnis said, the measures are being taken in respect to Grand Bahama are not random or arbitrary.

“They have been strongly recommended by public health officials. The government is resolute in seeing the island restored to good health,” said the nation’s leader, during his National COVID-19 Address Sunday (August 9) afternoon.

He added that health officials provided him with a brief early in the day on Grand Bahama. “The COVID-19 outbreak there, is still not under control. In fact, it is very grave.

“I beg you in Grand Bahama, please, give the process more time. We have beaten this before and can do so again, together,” Dr. Minnis said.

Grand Bahama’s initial two-week lockdown began on July 24 and was scheduled to end August 7.

However, the prime minister imposed a national lockdown on Tuesday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 19. At that time, he noted that the national lockdown orders superseded GB’s orders.

As a result, Grand Bahama would be on a one-month lockdown.