GB COVID-19 positive cases decrease

GB NUMBERS DECREASING – For the week of August 9 – August 15, according to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) daily COVID-19 Bahamas Dashboard, Grand Bahama’s count of reported positive cases has seen significant decrease.

The statistics for the week as it relates to Grand Bahama were as follows:

Date Number of reported cases

August 9 15

August 10 39

August 11 10

August 12 0

August 13 2

August 14 6

August 15 10

On average there were 11 positive cases per day for Grand Bahama, according to last week’s statistics. This is a stark drop in numbers when compared to weeks past, when the island was initially placed under a two-week 24-hour lockdown. The second wave of the deadly virus was identified back in July.

The two-week lockdown for the island was originally intended to be lifted at 5:00 a.m. on August 7. However, on August 6, Minister of State within the Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson announced that the lockdown would be extended for an additional two weeks, until August 19, at 5:00 a.m.

While four cases of COVID-19 were classified as ‘Pending’ on the August 15 MOH’s Dashboard, it was not revealed where those four cases were.

However, during the Ministry’s weekly press briefing on Friday August 14, it was announced that the country had unfortunately reported an additional two COVID-19 related deaths; one of which was that of a 79-year-old male of Grand Bahama. The other was identified as a 55-year-old female of Bimini.

Additionally, it was also announced on Friday August 14 that one non- related COVID-19 had been recorded, bringing the total number of non-related COVID-19 deaths to three for The Bahamas to date.

On Sunday, August 16, the daily Dashboard further revealed that yet another COVID-19 death was reported for the country bringing the total count of COVID-19 related deaths for the country to 18. The statement by the MOH revealed that a 37-year-old male of New Providence died from COVID-19 on August 16.

While the numbers for Grand Bahama have dropped significantly as it relates to the daily MOH Dashboard, there is a significant backlog of swabs waiting testing, in the capital.

Nonetheless, many Grand Bahamian residents were hopeful and optimistic of the leader of the nation, Dr. Hubert Minnis announcing a suspension on the 24-hour lockdown for Grand Bahama, during his National Address, Monday evening, August 17.

Residents, employees, business owners and the public at large, for the most part, have been adhering to the protocol and recommendations consistently made by the Ministry of Health. From all appearances, they are indeed eager and anxious to return to work once again, to restart the island’s economy. The island’s economy, and that of the country in general, has, to say the least, been stagnant for more than a month, even prior to the mandatory one month 24-hour lockdown.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Official Opposition, Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador Member of Parliament (MP), Phillip “Brave” Davis announced via a Voice Note that went viral on Sunday, August 16 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In his voice note David expressed: “This last six weeks, more than 1,000 Bahamians have learned they have tested positive for the COVID virus.

“This morning, I learned the same thing.

“I am in hospital, receiving excellent care. My family and I thank you for the many prayers and well wishes we have received. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors and the healthcare workers who are working day and night. Please include them in your prayers also.

“One of our greatest strengths as a people, is how we care for each other. Let’s find new ways to prove this now,” stated Davis.

PLP Senator Dr. Michael Darville, also confirmed, in a statement on Monday, August 17, that he tested positive for the virus. “Today, I wish to advise the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I would like to express my gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Doctor’s Hospital whose care I am currently in.

“I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support I’ve received from the Bahamian people. As a doctor myself, I must now take the advice I give to virtually all my patients and get some much-needed rest.”

During the country’s first wave of the disease, while the Competent Authority, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, on the advice of the MOH experts, enacted a number of preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the country. These measures included, but, were not limited to a number of curfews and the closure of a number of business entities. At that time Davis was reported to have stated that the measures were an “over-reach.”

Davis remarked such following PM Minnis’ announcement back on March 18, that a curfew would be imposed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a. m, commencing on March 19.

Davis responded following the PM’s announcement: “We are aware of the announcement made by the Prime Minister a few hours ago with respect to an emergency order introducing measures that will affect the lives of all Bahamians in ways unknown to any of our lifetimes.

“We are concerned that this was all done in a heated rush, and may have unintended consequences adverse to the public.

“As we see it, the measures are inherently contradictory and may pose more challenges than providing solutions to the ultimate goal of protecting our people.”

“Many of these regulations are a clear over-reach with no benefit,” expressed Davis.