GB COVID-19 positive cases continue to climb

Concerns and questions continue to mount as Grand Bahama’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases are being reported within hours of each other.

Over the weekend health officials confirmed eight new cases between July 8 and 12; then yesterday – Tuesday, July 14 – two additional cases were confirmed, bringing the island total cases to 18.

The patients include a 33-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man with no history of travel.

Both patients are isolating at home, the ministry said.

Eight cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed on Grand Bahama in the last week. The other six patients have been placed in quarantine in a secured facility being monitored by health professionals as well as police, Immigration and Defence Force personnel, authorities said.

Meanwhile, residents are worried that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will place the island on complete lockdown, as was the case with Bimini when its number suddenly spiked.

“I think that we need mass testing not only in Grand Bahama, but country-wide,” said Pat Mills. “I believe, just my opinion, that we have more cases of the virus than we know about.

“But, we also need to continue to take this serious. Wear the masks, wash your hands and sanitize. This virus doesn’t look like it is going anywhere soon, so we have to be vigilant,” she added.

“My question is where are all these cases coming from all of a sudden? These people need to test more,” said a male resident, who only gave his name as John.

Mass testing was addressed by Special Medical Consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, during the ministry’s press conference Tuesday afternoon.

She admitted that there is a need for mass testing. “It is being considered.”

Dr. Frank Bartlett, who coordinates the GB COVID-19 Task Force noted that 80 contacts have been identified from eight of the island’s latest COVID-19 cases, noting that over 200 people are currently quarantined on the island.

Prior to these cases, the island had not reported a new case since May 5, which amounts to 63 days without a new case.

Dr. Bartlett shared a detailed breakdown of the eight of the cases confirmed in GB.

He noted that case number 105, which was reported on July 8, is a 33-year-old woman, who presented to the emergency room with “a one-day history” of headache and diarrhea. She has no travel history.

Case number 106, which was also reported on July 8, is a 21-year-old undocumented migrant, who was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard. He was detained by the Coast Guard for two days before he was brought to Grand Bahama.

“During that period, some 22 illegal immigrants were housed in the detention center in Grand Bahama,” Dr. Bartlett said. “Testing for all of the illegal immigrants that were landed at the detention center revealed that one of the cases – the same 21-year-old, case number 106 – was positive.”

He said that the 21-year-old was transferred to a quarantine site.

“The other detainees, who were at the facility along with him, would have been repatriated as of this past Monday,” Dr. Bartlett revealed.

“All of the agencies, within the detention center, are advised that all of those officers that were in that building are to stay home.”

He added the cleaning of the facility was expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Case number 107 is a 27-year-old man, who presented with a history of respiratory symptoms and fever.

Dr. Bartlett said he is a contact of case number 109, who returned to The Bahamas on a repatriation flight on June 30. She returned with her daughter, 16, who also contracted the virus.

The 16-year-old is case number 111.

Speaking of the mother and daughter, Dr. Bartlett said: “I’m of note that their COVID-19 tests were negative, but theirs was 12 days expired.”

He said they are both asymptomatic, noting that they are quarantined at home.

Case number 110 is a 46-year-old asymptomatic woman, who works as a manager at an establishment on Grand Bahama. She presented with a history of fatigue and fever.

She reportedly had shortness of breath, vomiting and diarrhea.

He said this case has no travel history. She is quarantined at home.

“The evaluations on some of 26 employees, who may have had some interaction with her, has been completed at this establishment,” he added.

“Of the 26 persons who have been evaluated, some five were identified as having the need to be quarantined.”

Case number 112 is a 32-year-old woman, who became symptomatic on July 7, presented at the hospital and has a history of fever, cough, cold and headache.

She works at a “local office” on Grand Bahama and all of her coworkers have been evaluated.

“The assessment has been done,” he said. “At this point in time, all of them have been quarantined and placed into quarantine.”

Case number 113 is a 51-year-old self-employed man, who is a known contact of case number 105.

He is asymptomatic and is being quarantined at a government facility.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health last night, case number 115 is a 52-year-old man with no history of travel. He is currently hospitalized.

Case number 116 is a 39-year-old man with no history of travel. He is isolated at home.

Dr. Bartlett said 122 people are quarantined in relation to a recent repatriation to the island.

He said three healthcare workers are also in quarantine.

There are six people in isolation, according to Dr. Bartlett. “To date, Grand Bahama has done some 272 tests.”

“With this exercise of positive cases, we have identified, to date, some 82 contacts and contact tracing is ongoing. As it relates to supplies, we have adequate supplies of PPEs (personal protective equipment) and at this point in time, we have some 180 swabs on hand on Grand Bahama,” Dr. Bartlett added.