GB COVID-19 cases reach double digits

COVID-19 positive cases in Grand Bahama jumped to 14, over the Independence Holiday weekend, after six new cases were confirmed by health officials.

The five Bahamians and one undocumented immigrant are reportedly in isolation and are being monitored by health personnel.

Information on the three latest cases on the island of Grand Bahama were reported by the Bahamas Ministry of Health on July 11. It was confirmed via the daily dashboard that three females, one of which is a minor, were the latest to contract the highly contagious disease.

Two of the females, 39 and 16, had a history of travel and were placed in isolation at home, while the 47-year-old had no history of travel. However, he was also placed in self isolation at home.

The other three cases – a 33-year-old female, 20-year-old undocumented male and a 27-year-old male – were confirmed between July 8 and July 9.

Following the sudden spike in positive virus cases, Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson met with members of the GB COVID-19 Task Force on Saturday (July 11) and a statement was issued after the meeting.

“Grand Bahama has recently experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, which include five Bahamians and one immigrant. All confirmed cased are being placed in isolation quarantine in a secured facility monitored by the health professionals, as well a police, Immigration and Defence Force personnel.

“Contact tracing in respect to all quarantined persons has already begun. We want to assure the public that every precaution has been already taken to secure the health and safety of our frontline workers, public officers and staff, as well as the Bahamian public at large.”

Prior to the recent cases, Grand Bahama had not reported a COVID-19 case since May 5. A female, 50, was reported as case number 89 for the country at the time.

Meanwhile, health officials are urging Grand Bahamians to continue practicing the following measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

· Wear a mask when you leave home;

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and, if soap and water are not available; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

· Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls, countertops, doorknobs and keyboards. Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”