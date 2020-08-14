GB communities get much-needed clean up

CLEAN UP – Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis along with several partners are moving throughout a number of communities to clean up debris that was left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

Mounds of garbage and debris in Grand Bahama communities, most of which were as a result of Hurricane Dorian, nearly one year ago, are being removed.

The effort is a joint partnership between the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), City of Freeport Maintenance Department, Sanitation Services, as well as private sub-contractors.

According to Iram Lewis, Minister of State, Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, while the collaborative effort has been continuous since the passage of the storm, the government has expedited the clean-up process due to the fact that the country is, again, in the hurricane season.

He added that there is a fear that the debris still along many roadways and within communities, may become projectiles, posing a threat to persons and property if a storm makes landfall.

“Ever since the passage of Hurricane Dorian, Abaco and Grand Bahama have been declared disaster zones. As such, one of the pressing issues we had as a government, along with partners, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and Quasi Government entities, was to ensure that we have our communities cleaned,” Lewis said at a recent press conference.

“We have undertaken this to the full extent in Abaco, the mainland and The Cays and of course, in Grand Bahama. In Abaco, the partnership was mainly between the government, NGOs, and NPOs (non-profit organizations), both foreign and local.

“In Grand Bahama, we are very pleased to have been able to partner with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, in particular the City of Freeport, headed by the Deputy Director Troy McIntosh and of course, Mr. Lou Carroll (General Manager) Sanitation Services. Without their partnership, I can assure you, we would not have realized the level of success that the DRA has seen to date,” he added.

Nothing that country is in the middle of hurricane season and a very active one, Lewis said, before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias, around July 29, it was determined that a lot of debris was still throughout the communities.

“So, we started a program to ensure that we get the debris out of the way so that there would not be projectiles that might endanger lives and property.

“The DRA, along with its partners, particularly Sanitation Services and the City of Freeport, has done a marvelous job to date and this will continue until we have all of the debris out of the way.

“The government, through the DRA, has ventured into areas that we were not even responsible for, private subdivisions, but as a government, it would have been very reckless, for us to realize that we have debris sitting down in areas that pose a threat to our citizens, either the prospect of being projectiles, or trash in the community that can breed diseases and cause rodent infestation.

“As a responsible government, and with our partners, we have undertaken tasks that were not necessarily in our portfolio, but, we decided that we had to do it on behalf of the people,” stated Lewis.

According to the minister, the massive clean-up campaign, which continues, has indeed been a relief for many Grand Bahamian residents. He took the opportunity to admonish residents to dispose of their garbage in the proper manner and refrain from indiscriminate dumping, which is an offense.

“Based on reports that we have been receiving, the entire island is in a better state, persons throughout the community of Grand Bahama are much happier, and, we will continue to do our best to ensure that Grand Bahama is cleaned.

“We are asking all and sundry, to please, after we have cleaned your communities, do your best to keep them clean. Police your areas, report indiscriminate dumping, because we do not want this to be seen as a waste of time and as a waste of money. We want to ensure that once we clean the communities, you play your part in partnering with us to ensure that they remain clean. Do not be afraid to report those who might indiscriminately dump, knowing that the City of Freeport and Sanitation Services are offering free services,” said Lewis.