GB Children’s Home and GB Red Cross Centre receives generous donation courtesy of Chances

CHANCES DONATIONS – Chances presented The Grand Bahama Children’s Home and The Red Cross with a donation to assist with their daily operations here on island. Pictured are representatives from both organizations and Chances. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Chances Games/Jarol Investments executives made a special presentation to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) and Bahamas Red Cross, Freeport Centre at their Logwood Road location in the Ruthaven Plaza on Monday, February 17.

Chances Marketing Manager Karen Wilson revealed that the organizations would receive $7,500 each. “Today we’re donating $7,500 towards the Home for a bus.”

The Red Cross’s donation will be used to assist their ongoing feeding programmes.

She attributed their ongoing efforts to Chances/Jarol Investments Proprietor R.H Culmer, particularly after hurricane. “He still feels the need to give back. This is something that we normally do; every month we deal with donations to give back to the society.”

GBCH Executive Director Sheila Johnson-Smith accepted the donation on the Home’s behalf.

She expressed appreciation for Chances/Jarol Investements continuous support throughout the years. “This morning we are so grateful and appreciative to Mr. And Mrs. Culmer of Jarol Investments.”

She explained that there has been times the GBCH did not know where they would get funding and the Culmers have often come through for them. “They have been amazing supporters of the Children’s Home.”

According to Johnson-Smith, the donation would go a long way in rebuilding the Home’s facilities which were as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“We have lost everything, including the bus to transport children to and from school, clinics and so forth,” she said.

The structure of the Children’s Home buildings is sound, but the contents are a total loss, she added. “The children lost everything from clothing to toothbrushes to books and toys. The Home, itself, lost all its possessions as well – fridges, stoves, freezers, sofas and more. As a result, the children have been moved to another Home on a different island, until we can restore the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.”

She added that they reached out to Chances after the storm, despite having recently received a donation from them and their request was answered.

According to Johnson-Smith, this donation is a testament to the Culmers’ love and dedication to the people of Grand Bahama.

Johnson-Smith noted that since the hurricane, the minor residents of the Home had to be transported to three different residential facilities in Nassau.

Thirty-two children, 12 girls and 20 boys ranging in age from three months to 14 years, had to be bundled up and evacuated to a shelter late at night, in the middle of the storm, as floodwaters rose around them at an alarming rate.

“Thankfully everyone made it to safety,” said Johnson-Smith.

She added that the challenge now is space, as displaced children from Abaco are also being accommodated at the Nassau facilities.

“The spacing is very tight in Nassau and some siblings had to be separated; however, we’re grateful for what they’ve done for our children,” said Johnson-Smith.

She revealed that their Maintenance Supervisor recently visited the children, and many of them expressed wanting to return to the GBCH. “He came back very distraught, because the kids were crying and asking did he come to get them. So, that was very painful for us who love these children.”

Johnson-Smith stated that the Home has become a symbol of the rebuilding of Grand Bahama, and many people are asking when the children would return.

She informed that the Home’s reconstruction should be completed by March 30, 2020.

Johnson-Smith took the opportunity to appeal to members of the public, particularly the corporate community, to assist the Home during the rebuilding process.

“We still have our children together, and we still want our children to come home. The children want to come home,” she stressed.

Bahamas Red Cross Administrator Stephanie Barr revealed that the donation will go towards purchasing a vehicle for their ‘Meals on Wheels’ Programme. The organization’s vehicle was damaged in the storm.

“We’re eternally grateful to Jarol Investments and Mr. And Mrs. Culmer,” she said.

The Bahamas Red Cross feeds 50 persons daily and additional residents monthly.