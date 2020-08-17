GB Chamber officials voice concern over island’s economic state

ECONOMIC CONCERNS – Officials at the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce are extremely concerned about the post-Dorian and now post-COVID economy in Grand Bahama, and are calling on relevant authorities to consider other options rather than lockdowns, which are adversely impacting GB’s already struggling economy. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

A STATEMENT FROM THE GBCC

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) remains extremely concerned about our post-Dorian and now post-COVID economy in Grand Bahama and nationally.

We ask special consideration in lifting the lockdown to avoid the further suppression of commerce on the island. GBCC remains committed to working with all stakeholders; however, we ask for consideration for alternative measures besides lockdowns. To help swiftly move our recovery ahead, we make the following recommendations based on the prevailing conditions while recognizing that the situation remains very fluid and subject to change.

Obtain a COVID testing machine for Grand Bahama.

Enforce that all businesses follow the protocols as established by the government, relating to physical distancing, masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning work areas numerous times daily, posting of and adhering to how many persons can be in a store/business based on government guidelines, etc. There has to be special attention given to locations that are known to have challenges with crowd control.

Create a hotline, WhatsApp messaging, email, and website to report businesses and individuals not adhering to government protocols and guidelines.

Require non-co­ntact thermometer readings at all business entrances. Some parking lot entrances at critical locations where the public congregate in crowds (grocery stores, banks, gov’t offices (NIB, Customs, hospitals, etc...) and at main traffic intersections) and publish guidelines and protocols if temperature readings are above normal.

All businesses allowed to be open with the gradual reduction in lockdown periods in 4 phases, with each step lasting 14 days.

Phase 1 - Monday to Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (all businesses open & public beaches/parks closed) with lockdowns Monday - Friday 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. & Friday 9:00 p.m. - Monday 5:00 a.m. all day lockdowns.

Phase 2 - Monday to Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (all businesses open & public beaches/parks closed) with lockdowns Monday - Sunday 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Phase 3 - Monday to Friday no lockdowns (all businesses open & public beaches/parks open) with lockdowns Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. (public beaches/parks closed).

Phase 4 - No lockdowns and all businesses and beaches/parks open.

We recognize there are essential businesses that will have to open outside the suggested lockdown periods. We also understand that specific policies and restrictions may be imposed for dine-in restaurants/bars and similar establishments where distancing adherence could prove difficult to enforce. COVID will be around for the foreseeable future, and we should be focusing on ways to live with it nationally or die economically.

Opening of domestic borders for inter-island travel and commerce with international borders opened only after the country is medically safe for Bahamians. Travel controls must be adhered to with gov’t departments to oversee and strictly enforce the process. Restrictions would apply to Bahamians and tourists alike. Persons not adhering to the guidelines should be denied travel and sent back or placed in strict police-monitored quarantine, fined and deported in extreme cases.

Remove the payment of VAT on all goods and services for 90 days nationally, to encourage local commerce.

Provide incentives for companies to rehire persons on leave to get the country back to work. The VAT tax benefit is an excellent incentive; however, we would like it amended from 80 percent of staff to 50 percent, as it is currently too high for small businesses (or implement a sliding scale). By making this reduction, more companies will reopen, which will lessen the burden on the government. We further recommend the benefit remain in place for at least one year.

Initiate alternative methods of NIB payments, i.e., direct deposit, ACH payments, etc. and improve on the payment time for persons living outside of Nassau.

Add a Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce and Christian Council representative and other business segment representatives from throughout our country to the COVID taskforce to ensure that balanced views factor into future measures.

We encourage the government to place non-governmental doctors on the COVID medical review team and publish their findings and reviews of all possible medical treatments for dealing with the pandemic.

Perhaps this is the most significant opportunity for diversification of our fragile economy as we seek a brighter future for all Bahamians; we must be bold and innovative in our way forward. Let us remember that we are our brothers' and sisters’ keeper, and we can only overcome our current circumstances if we all do our part in making The Bahamas a safe place to work, live and play!

Any questions can be emailed to info@gbchamber.org or by calling telephone 802-6118.