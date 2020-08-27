GB business sector mostly operating again, with limits

GREGORY LARODA, GB Chamber of Commerce, President

Grand Bahama’s expanded reopening Tuesday, August 25 after a nearly five-week lockdown, was welcomed news for Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, President Greg Laroda, and local business owners.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, during in national press conference on Monday, August 24, announced the terms on which the island was to return to commercial operations.

While the reopening came with a number of restrictions for restaurants and other businesses, Laroda said that he was very pleased with the Competent Authority’s decision.

“The Chamber had written to the prime minister requesting just that. Subsequently, a meeting was set up for us to meet with the medical team and government officials to discuss our concerns, and to hear first-hand what the situation on Grand Bahama was like, as it relates to the pandemic,” Laroda said.

He added that a number of representatives from the small business community were present for the meeting and felt that it was productive.

“What this means, moving forward, is that more businesses can open their doors, including some that have not been open since Hurricane Dorian. They can also get their staff back to work, just in time for the reopening of schools and VAT (value added tax) free shopping for school supplies. This is a life preserver for all businesses that are still afloat at a time when they need it most.

“This is an important first step and to the extent that we make this work, we will eventually be in a position to move to a place where we could start receiving tourists back to our islands in large numbers; thus, allowing the tourist reliant businesses to reopen putting even more Bahamians back to work,” Laroda said.

He cautioned though, that this does not mean that the country is COVID-19 free.

“What it means is we need to start learning to live with COVID-19, so we do not have to return to lockdowns in the future. The road back will be a long and difficult one, but we have to press on with all of us doing our part to suppress this virus,” he said.

Laroda said that both business owners and members of the community, must help to enforce social distancing and the proper wearing of masks in the workplace, and, as residents move about.

“We must be our brothers’ keeper with this and speak up. If we see something, say something. Lastly, I would like for all business operators on Grand Bahama to know that the chamber is here to assist you. You do not have to be a member of the chamber to call on us. Let us know how we can assist you to serve our community safely and better,” said the chamber chief.

Small Business Community organization member Daren Cooper expressed similar sentiments, adding that while many businesses are open, with restrictions – curbside and take-out services – that is better than nothing and is a good thing.

“I think it is a really good feeling for many business owners on the island of Grand Bahama that they can work towards getting their lives back to some sense of normalcy.

“Staff can return and also get their lives back to a sense of normalcy,” Cooper noted.

“We are doing what we can, to continue to abide by health safety measures that are recommended, and, we will continue to do those things. Business owners have been complying with all of the safety mechanisms that have been put in place and so, we are very grateful that our voices were heard and the concerns that we raised, were attended to.

“We will continue, as businesses in Grand Bahama, to work together for a better GB and a good working relationship with the government. That is message we wanted to send to the government, that it is important to consult us, that it is important to consider us in decision- making in ensuring that whatever is done, makes sense for all.

“We are very responsible business men and women in our community and we are very concerned at where we are with the pandemic, and we will do our part in making sure that we have a safe GB,” he added.