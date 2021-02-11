GB awaiting confirmations FNM, PLP local candidates

The Free National Movement (FNM) governing party, and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) have yet to officially name Grand Bahama candidates for the 2022 General Elections.

However, political pundits, insiders and sources close to the party are talking and speculating, particularly with PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis' visit to Grand Bahama for a major island-wide food distribution exercise over the weekend; and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis flying in Monday for a meeting with the East Grand Bahama Association.

Minnis’ meeting, this daily learned, did not include member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, Peter Turnquest, who last week in a note that went public said: “By now, you would have no doubt heard the report that I have been advised by the party leader that I will not receive the nomination for East Grand Bahama.

“I assume that (the FNM) council will give the final confirmation or otherwise on that decision at its next sitting. With that position having been put, I will not join you tomorrow and have put all campaign activities on hold. Wishing you all the very best of events.”

To date, Dr. Minnis has yet to say “yea or nay” with regard to Turnquest not returning to the East Grand Bahama constituency under the FNM banner.

But, in a statement following the social media circulation of Turnquest’s unconfirmed revelation, the prime minister said: “The party is grateful for the service of all incumbents who are moving on.

“They have been instrumental in helping our administration advance policies to empower Bahamians. There will be much public speculation as decisions are made as to who will and who will not run. Out of respect and courtesy, our party will first privately inform those incumbents who will not be nominated again before we make public announcements.”

Grand Bahamians await the official announcements, even as there is speculation that Sen. Kwasi Thompson will be the man called to be the party’s standard bearer in East Grand Bahama.

(Late Wednesday evening, Turnquest, officially removed himself from the candidacy process).

Meanwhile, females in goodly numbers are being mentioned among those proposed to carry their respective party’s “flag” in the upcoming election battle; namely Ginger Moxey, Marsha Cooper, Monique Smith, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe and Senator Jasmin Dareus, just to single out a few.

Reportedly, there are loud calls from PLP supporters for Moxey to step in for West Grand Bahama, although former member of Parliament Obie Wilchcombe is determined to return.

It is unclear whether Wilchcombe will get the support he needs to make that a reality.

Meanwhile, FNM incumbent, Parker-Edgecombe, continues to work. Her colleague, Sen. Dareus, deputy director of Urban Renewal, was said to have her bid for the South Andros seat turned down.

Earlier this month – February 2 – the FNM Central Council selected Kenneth “Ken” Smith as the party’s standard beater for Mangrove Cay and South Andros. It is speculated that Sen. Dareus is looking to get the go ahead for Pineridge.

The current representative for Pineridge, Rev. Frederick McAlpine, is not hopeful to get the FNM nod, as he has been very critical of the government and its policies for the past two years.

However, McAlpine insists that he will run in the general election, albeit as an independent. “When it comes to Frederick McAlpine … in this order – God, country, party. My responsibility is you (the people) and if I am guilty for looking out for you, so be it,” McAlpine said in a video posted on his Facebook Page.

It is speculated the GB Bahamasair Manager, Harold Williams, will likely get the PLP’s approval for Pineridge. Voices over the weekend, during the party’s food distribution, said he is a strong contender.

In Marco City, FNM’s Michael Pintard seemingly has a stronghold, despite rumors circulating of him being axed from running in the next election for his party.

PLP aspirants for that constituency include, but are not limited to, former Local Government Chief Councillor Kevin Ferguson; Nevar Smith, Keithron Meadows.

In Central Grand Bahama, Iram Lewis says he considers himself to be in a strong position for re-election.

The Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction continued: “I’ve not officially said it yet but I’m offering myself for nomination because we have much work to do. My work is not yet done!”

In the meantime, the Central GB seat is reportedly a “heated bone of contention” for the Official Opposition with the likes of businessman Darren Cooper, who is seen as a strong insider and unionist Kirk Russell, vying to be selected by the PLP Camp.

Another name in the hat is that of veteran educator and coach Curt Hollingsworth. Where he will fit in the mix is yet to be seen.

With local voters anxiously listening for names to be called, PLP National Chairman Sen. Fred Mitchell said that the party hopes to have GB candidates list completed by Ash Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister are in Grand Bahama this morning for a tour of government’s capital works.