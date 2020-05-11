Gaming houses in GB closed

GAMING HOUSES CLOSED – Island Luck (left), Paradise Games (top right) and Chances (bottom right) were all closed Monday, after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made it clear that gaming houses should not be open, during the state of emergency. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)

Gaming houses in Grand Bahama were closed Monday (May 11), after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made it "abundantly clear" that they never should have been open, as part of Phase 1b Government’s Measured Plan for reopening the economy.

Residents in Grand Bahama rushed to number houses Monday, May 4, when Dr. Minnis announced that any business able to provide curbside and delivery services, may open under Phase 1b.

“I had some funds on my account, so I went to get it; I was too happy when the number house open,” said a female patron, last week in an interview with this daily.

She, like most gaming house customers, wanted to access money sitting on her account for weeks due to the lockdown as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things so tough right now,” said a gentleman, who would only give his name as John. “I had about $50 on my account; I took off some and played with the rest."

“With no steady income right now, every little bit helps,” he said.

However, in his National Address Sunday (May 10), the prime minister said the latest emergency order “codifies and sets out the terms and conditions based on which certain additional establishments or businesses have been permitted to reopen nationally for home delivery and curbside pickup."

“It is important for business owners to carefully read these provisions and to strictly comply with the physical distancing and sanitization requirements that are necessary; and the requirement for the remote or electronic placement of all purchase orders both for curbside and home delivery services,” he said.

“These provisions are designed to relate strictly to retail business establishments, which can operate efficiently without the need for direct person-to-person physical contact or face-to-face interactions.

“They were never intended to apply to the operations of gaming houses, and, this is now made abundantly clear by the provisions of part B of the order. Those provisions specifically state that permission to engage in-home delivery and curbside pickup services do not apply to gaming house operators.”

It is estimated that Gaming Houses throughout the country have lost millions, over the past several months due to the state of emergency closure of businesses. Some 3,500 persons are employed in the gaming industry.