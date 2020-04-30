Freeport Sorority Chapter donates digital devices for students

SUPPORTING EDUCATION – Sorors, Rhoers and Philo Affiliates of Freeport Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

The Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has sourced 40 tablets and 10 laptops to kick-off their Digital Device Donation Programme to support virtual learning for students through this COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of this unprecedented period of COVID-19 is far reaching throughout our community. As parents respond to the challenge of maintaining normalcy in family life, children are also forced to adjust to the loss of traditional classroom instruction.

Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter is leading the charge by investing in our island’s youth and seeking to provide the necessary digital essentials for students to transition and access virtual educational opportunities.

The Sorority is appealing to individuals and businesses to support this worthwhile endeavour.

Soror Jaleesa Grant, Chairman of the Zeta Rho Sigma COVID-19 Outreach Committee said: “We’re asking the wider community to help us support the future of our nation and equip them with the tools needed to be successful while learning.

“The children of our community are very important to us, and so we must find creative ways to invest in them, especially during this time. A kind donation of new or used devices would be helpful and appreciated.”

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate new or used digital devices to give students the ability to participate in online learning while at home. The Sorority is accepting devices such as tablets, laptops, computers, monitor, speakers, keyboards, mice, cables, chargers, microphones, headsets and more.

Additionally, cash donations are also accepted.

Local businessman, Ellie Hepburn of Elnet Maritime has also made a donation to the programme. “We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to Mr. Ellie Hepburn for supporting our Digital Device Donation Programme. Mr. Hepburn’s generosity will go a long way in helping many students to get connected and learn in virtual classrooms,” said Soror Philcher Grant, Co-Chair of the Covid-19 Outreach Committee.

Soror Elcina Duncombe, a veteran in the education field, will be assisting the group with identifying students, who have the greatest need. The mission of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is to enhance the quality of life for others through community service, civil, and social action.

“With an emphasis on achieving greater progress in many areas including education, our Sorority continues to work with community partners to support initiatives that align with its vision,” said Soror Afrika Karamo-Miller, President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sororitie’s Freeport Chapter.

Persons interested in making a donation can send an email to sigmagammarhozrschapter@gmail.com or call 441-9857, 826-1922, 813-7445 or 727-5653.