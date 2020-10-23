Freeport Primary dismissed abruptly

EARLY DISMISSAL – Freeport Primary School was dismissed early Friday. It is not clear whether the dismissal was in relation to a teacher at the institution testing positive for COIVD-19; however, parents were advised to collect their children and they were to remain at home until further notice. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

GB primary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19

The Freeport News can confirm that a teacher of Freeport Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19 and school was abruptly dismissed at 1:00 on Friday (October 23) afternoon.

The daily learned that parents were advised to collect their children promptly and they were to remain at home until further notice.

A team from The Freeport News visited the campus Friday after learning of the dismissal, hoping to get a comment from principal, Gia Walker. However, she declined to make a statement.

Informed sources revealed that a teacher of the government primary school became ill a few weeks ago and remained home. Since then, the educator was tested and the results returned positive.

The Freeport News contacted District Superintendent of Education Ivan Butler Friday morning, who confirmed the report and insisted that the teacher has not been at work for a number of days.

“We have heard that a teacher of Freeport Primary has tested positive, but it should be noted that the teacher was not at school at all last week. The school nor anyone at the school, is in any kind of danger. The teacher was not at the school for the past two weeks,” he assured.

Butler was further questioned whether the school remains opened and functioning as normal.

He replied: “Yes, as normal.”

Freeport Primary School is one of the learning institutions that has opted to engage in the hybrid-learning model, where select grade levels (students) attend school for face-to-face learning on particular days, while others engage in virtual learning educational platforms.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Thursday, October 22 COVID-19 Report, Update #205 – there have 19 newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama. The newly formatted dashboard further indicated that the results of newly confirmed cases were reported within 24 to 48 hours of initial swabbing dates.

A day prior – Wednesday, October 21 – the ministry’s COVID-19 report reflected that there was one new confirmed case on the island.

The report went on to read that as of October 22, there were a total of nine patients hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Of the nine patients, five have been listed as moderately ill, while four are receiving medical attention in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

To date, there have been 130 COVID-19 related deaths in the country. Twenty-four deaths have been classified as non-COVID-19 related and 14 deaths are under investigation.

There are presently 2,303 active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 3,795 recovered cases.

As of October 22 – 33,300 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the country.