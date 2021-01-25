Fred Sturrup goes one-on-one with Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, Official Opposition Leader

Pictured are Fred Sturrup (left), General Manager/Managing Editor The Freeport News and Philip “Brave” Davis (right), Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party

(A while back, Freeport News General Manager and Managing Editor, Fred Sturrup, had an exclusive interview with the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, the leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Very recently, the PLP chief was on island to head a Candidates Committee’s team, focused on beginning the selection process for the party’s Grand Bahama’s representatives, who will seek elected membership in the House of Assembly. In a series, produced from the interview, Sturrup presents Davis’ island and national outlook, with the nation’s scheduled general elections just a bit over a year away. Following is part one of the series).

What can the People of The Bahamas expect from the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, the alternative leader of the country?

Well, he would bring be a new and different national leadership approach.

That’s for sure, and according to Davis, that means more transparency; a greater substantive focus on the growth of Grand Bahama, and the rest of the country; a closer relationship with the voters; a strong concentration on youth development, and making the ideas of the younger generations inclusive, in charting the course of the nation.

To achieve those objectives, Davis said that since the party lost during the 2017 general elections, he has sought to craft a different template, so that a greater connection with the voters would result.

“The challenge for the party, I have concluded, since our loss in 2017, has been the need to be different. I have been going about the country, restructuring and reforming. I started by ensuring that branches (across the nation) were up and running. You would have, as with any organization, disagreements that could lead to the observation that the branches are not functioning well.

“However, my job as the leader, is to make sure the branches are indeed up and running, and, running well. What I discovered when I assumed the helm of the party, was that the PLP was very much leader-centric, the consequence of which was that we did not have (what I call), the old-time, all-of-the time PLPs. You had (what I call) two-time PLPs.

“They only seemed to awake at convention time or election time. What happened, is that in between, you lost. What happened in between, was nothing. You had no convention for nine years, so there was nothing for the PLPs to gather around or, a reason to interact. The machinery of the party became stagnant,” said Davis.

Of course, in a subtle way, such comments point directly at former two-time prime minister and former leader of the PLP, Hon. Perry Gladstone Christie. His style, widely considered, more of flamboyance, and the love of a microphone, rather than substance, Christie was blamed for the PLP being ousted by voters on two occasions (in 2007 and 2017).

Christie’s failures, included lacking the strong will to push through and make National Health Insurance a reality despite two five-year terms in office; and in general, being unable to get enough of the population to really believe in his style as a leader. He could be likened to a court jester, his main claim to fame being the “Christie Shuffle.” Indeed, perhaps for most Bahamians he was more synonymous with his shuffle than anything else.

Christie’s leadership was not one embraced by voters, when it was judgement time, following the two terms.

Davis says he is different. He pointed out that building a quality machinery once again, was important, and that it needs to be effective to bring back those voters the party lost, and to entice others, if victory is the be the result for the PLP when the ballots are counted following the next general elections.

(Part 2 of this series to follow. Be sure to check the Freeport News’ Facebook and Website online forums).