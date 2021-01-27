Fred Sturrup goes one-on-one with Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, Official Opposition Leader Part 3

Pictured are Fred Sturrup (left), General Manager/Managing Editor The Freeport News and Philip “Brave” Davis (right), Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party

(A while back, Freeport News General Manager and Managing Editor, Fred Sturrup, had an exclusive interview with the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, the leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Very recently, the PLP chief was on island to head a Candidates Committee’s team, focused on beginning the selection process for the party’s Grand Bahama’s representatives, who will seek elected membership in the House of Assembly. In a series, produced from the interview, Sturrup presents Davis’ island and national outlook, with the nation’s scheduled general elections just a bit over a year away. Following is part one of the series).

How would Philip “Brave” Davis turn the country around, revitalize the economy, and embolden its people to become more proactive and productive?

Davis is indeed that alternative leader in the country, as head of the Official Opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). For the most part, he has been quite critical of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his Free National Movement (FNM) governing associates. Even with a development such as the COVID-19 pandemic, for which there was no template designed to combat such a global problem, Davis has been on the attack against Dr. Minnis, indicating at all times, that he could do a better job.

Would he really be a better option as leader of the country than Dr. Minnis?

“Well, first of all, we have to understand the fundamentals of our economy to appreciate what is needed to turn the country around for the better. Once you understand our economy, you will appreciate that we might have to start off as a welfare state. When I say ‘welfare’ I don’t mean in the sense of just giving out with nothing in return.

“Because of the nature of our economy we need the best route to short-term recovery. We need to have our people working. We need to have them spending. That’s the only way. To me, a successful economy is measured by the well-being of our people and how happy they are. That’s what a good economy means to me. So, that would be our first order of business. Government infrastructure initiatives are going to be necessary, without regard to the fiscal deficit. We need to pay more attention to our social deficit.

“The PLP will have initiatives to make sure the people are working. We will ensure that there is money on the ground. If it is government spending by building roads, bridges, other infrastructures throughout the country, so be it. The spinoff would help to build back the country to the point whereby we are able to clearly identify more long-term sustainable initiatives for the country,” said Davis.

The PLP Leader advises operating outside of the box, in particular because of how technology is so prominent in how societies function across the globe. He ventured that at least %60 of jobs in the future, are not identifiable now, and the situation suggest a different approach, relying not only on the normal job situations.

For the immediate future though, in order, according to him, to bring about a national economic bounce, he would put thousands of Bahamians to work, and not just depend on foreign investment operations to employ them. He said too many Bahamians are being left behind. He said it appears that nothing meaningful is being done by the sitting government to make sure that many more Bahamians are in job positions.

Davis is adamant that responsible government spending is the way to go, to provide jobs for the people.

“You see, we have to first find ways to make sure our people are working. Then, my government would move to grow the economy further,” said Davis.

Questioned as to whether he has lost sight of the huge national debt which reached around $8.2 billion last year, Davis said he is keeping that in mind, and has a plan.

“What we have to do is set up a debt relief commission, whereby we are able to speak with our debtors to arrange a relief or postpone payments. We can issue bonds that can postpone debts for up to 30 years or more, for the purpose of being able to recover now,” explained Davis.

Told that such a proposal would be considered by many, a pie in the sky and highly unlikely or impossible, Davis was firm. He said that a level of difficulty would be expected, but such an approach is best, to revitalize the national economy. The Official Opposition chief suggested that a government spending and spending, with less and less Bahamians working is a huge problem.

However, he holds the view that if a lot of jobs for Bahamians, come via the government’s spending, then the economy automatically improves, and it’s an entirely different situation, one that his government will build upon.

Several weeks ago, the PLP leader was on island in Grand Bahama, heading his Candidates Committee team, with the priority objective being, to interview prospective candidates for the scheduled 2022 general elections.

Davis said he came away impressed, and, satisfied that all of those interviewed realized the party will favor persons with a background for working and contributing to lifting up communities.

The PLP’s Road to the 2022 General Elections campaign was indeed launched officially in Grand Bahama. Davis said the party is eager and ready to turn the tables in Grand Bahama and the rest of the country.

On May 10, of 2017, the FNM won 35 seats and the PLP just four, none at all in Grand Bahama.

