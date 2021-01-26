Fred Sturrup goes one-on-one with Hon. Philip “brave” Davis, Official Opposition Leader PART 2

Pictured are Fred Sturrup (left), General Manager/Managing Editor The Freeport News and Philip “Brave” Davis (right), Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party

(A while back, Freeport News General Manager and Managing Editor, Fred Sturrup, had an exclusive interview with the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, the leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Very recently, the PLP chief was on island to head a Candidates Committee’s team, focused on beginning the selection process for the party’s Grand Bahama’s representatives, who will seek elected membership in the House of Assembly. In a series, produced from the interview, Sturrup presents Davis’ island and national outlook, with the nation’s scheduled general elections just a bit over a year away. Following is part one of the series).

Progressive Liberal Party Leader, Philip “Brave” Davis, and others among the hierarchy of the oldest political organization in the country, felt, following the devastating results of General Elections 2017, it was time for transformation.

The party, (forever synonymous with the Farther of the Nation, Sir Lynden Pindling, Sir Milo Butler, and other members of the Majority Rule Movement, inclusive of Arthur Hanna, Clarence Bain, Cecil Wallace Whitfield, Warren Levarity, Jeffery Thompson, Charles Rodriguez, Arthur Foulkes, George Capron, Maurice Moore, Edmund Moxey, Jimmy Shepherd, Carlton Francis, C. A. Dorsett, Dr. Curtis McMillan, Dr. Elwood Donaldson, Smiley Butler, Sidney Carroll, and others), has just won two of the last six general elections.

The Free National Movement (FNM), with former prominent PLP Cabinet Member Hubert Ingraham, ending the five-consecutive term-rule of his mentor Sir Lynden, has actually become the party of the people, a title which the PLP claimed from 1953 to 1992. However, on August 19, 1992 the “Delivery Boy”, Ingraham, defeated Sir Lynden, and the PLP has not been the same since.

In a sense, it has lost its direction, regarding that profound connection with the People of The Bahamas. It could be said that on the three occasions (non-consecutive) when Ingraham led the country, his PLP background was responsible for winning over PLP voters, who related to him. However, when an FNM, led by Dr. Hubert Minnis was able to pulverize Christie and his associates at the polls in 2017, it was clear for all to see, that the PLP had become different, and no longer was prioritized by the masses.

The view is held that Christie was largely the turn-off factor, which relegated the PLP to the second most popular party in the country, since the reign of Sir Lynden.

Now, Davis, the son of another Majority Rule warrior, Brave Davis Sr., is faced with the task of getting the greater bulk of voters to embrace the PLP once again.

“We went about adopting a new constitution. The new constitution was designed to bring more democracy to the party. It was designed to ensure that branches are held accountable; and that officers in these branches would be responsible for activities to be ongoing. In regards to Grand Bahama, this is important.

“In Grand Bahama, there has always been a challenge,” he acknowledged, while admitting that the party arm in the second-most populated island “might not” be taking full advantage of the shortcomings and missteps of the current governing Free National Movement administration.

“It’s not that we are not trying, but politics in Grand Bahama has always been a prickly exercise. The effort for me is to find that common denominator, in a sense that the number of PLP cells that exist, must work together. I have found that the passion among PLPs in Grand Bahama sometimes works against the common denominator that we have to achieve.

“So, part of the reformation and restructuring of the party, is to make it more relevant to today’s political realities. We have that common goal that relates to everyone, and that is what we need to be pursuing,” said Davis.

Davis went on to readily agree that the depth of networking within communities, that was once a staple ingredient for the PLP, is no longer the case. He accepted the fact that to a degree of concern, those persons representing the PLP are not getting out into communities and singling out prospects for the front line.

“Yes, we once were able to count on persons in various areas. They were able to comb the communities and identify others who were suited to carry the party’s banner on the front line, get back to the party and communicate such. That was a much better process for us,” Davis said.

The campaign trails towards general elections are thus, made that much more difficult for the PLP, because of that lacking. Davis insisted that he has to take responsibility for getting the PLP to transform back to being attractive to the vast number of voters in the country.

He said reaching out to the youthful members of the population, throughout the length and breadth of the country is a task he has to tackle, because under the present central administration, the best is not happening for the People of The Bahamas.

How will he and his PLP associates who are struggling with an image remake, affect a difference?

(Part three of this series to follow)