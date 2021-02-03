Fraternities make donations to GBHS in honor of MLK

FROM OUR HEARTS TO YOURS – Members of the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. recently made a special presentation to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) in honor of MLK Day and the organization’s Founder’s Week. Pictured from left to right are Sorors Theresa Bastian, Elaine Collie, Felisha Seymour, President, Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter; Sharon Williams, Hospital Administrator, GBHS; Yvonne Pearson, Vice President, Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter; Sharon Sawyer and Shelly Rolle. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

In honor of Martin Luther King (MLK) Day and the organization's Founder’s Week of Activities, members of the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., made a special presentation of items to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), recently.

President, Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter Felisha Seymour, said the donation was a part of the group’s ongoing initiative to give back in tangible ways.

“This initiative is a part of our MLK (Martin Luther King) Day of service in conjunction with our 113th Founder’s Day. All week we have been delivering canned goods, toiletries, and blankets to different organizations throughout the community that help the less fortunate persons,” Seymour said during the Friday, January 29 presentation event.

“We did not go out into the community to give, but we gave organizations for them to distribute. This is something that we wanted to do, because it was a part of one of our initiatives. We are just excited to be a conduit for the giving.

“Today, we are giving to the Grand Bahama Health Services blankets, canned goods as well as towels wrapped with toiletry kits.” she added.

Vice President, Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Yvonne Pearson, noted the significance of the local chapter paying homage to the revered Civil Rights activist during their Founder’s Week celebrations.

“MLK Day stands for Martin Luther King Day which is an initiative in The United States, but here, as we are a part of the AKA in The United States, we celebrate their events as well.

“This week there was also a focus on Founder’s Day celebrations and so, we did all of these initiatives for the occasion,” she explained.

Grand Bahama Health Services Hospital Administrator Sharon Williams thanked the members of the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter for their kind donations.

“We at the GBHS would like to extend our gratitude to the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Again, this is a group that has been in the trenches with GBHS for a very long time and we appreciate their gift today, on behalf of their efforts to celebrate the memories of MLK.

“We do know that Martin Luther King was very instrumental in promoting 'giving' and so, it is very fitting that they used this week to provide to our community and by extension Grand Bahama Health Services, to serve our population that we have to care for.

“Yes, there are a number of clients who come to us that need assistance. The gifts that they are providing to us today will definitely assist us in being able to provide support to our clientele at Grand Bahama Health Services,” concluded Williams.

In addition to the donation made to the GBHS, the Sorority also networked with Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, the Department of Social Services and Reach Out Youth Organization.