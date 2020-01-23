Forbes-Smith address $1.5B ‘Pledging Conference’ critics

KATHERINE FORBES-SMITH Managing Director of the Authority

Managing Director of the Authority Katherine “Kay” Forbes-Smith addressed criticism of the recently held Hurricane Dorian Private Sector Pledging Conference, where governments, NGOs, multi-lateral institutions, companies and individuals pledged $1.5 billion in recovery funding and in-kind services.

More than 300 local and international delegates attended the conference at Baha Mar on Monday, January 13, 2020, where Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was joined by other representatives of government; Luis Felipe López-Calva, United Nations’ Assistant Secretary General and UNDP’s Regional Director for the Latin American and Caribbean Region and Denise E Antonio, UNDP Resident Representative for The Bahamas, Jamaica, Belize, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands. There was also be representation from the diplomatic corps and international organizations.

Forbes-Smith said that despite what some members of the public may have said about the event, there is nothing sinister about the Pledging Conference.

“We should be a grateful people and a country to persons, organizations and entities that came from countries and pledged,” she said, during a press conference on Wednesday, January 15.

She added that the government is pleased and appreciative of the persons who are prepared to support the government and the people of The Bahamas.

“Like I’ve said, pledges are not going to come in cash alone. As far as I’m concerned, we need as much technical support in this journey of recovery and rebuilding,” she Forbes-Smith.

The pledging section of the conference took place during the afternoon session. It was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance.

The pledges included initiatives in homebuilding and repair; educational assistance; renewable energy partnerships; relief aid; grants; direct assistance to storm victims; parks restoration; loans and financing.

Forbes-Smith furthered that persons should be careful about what they say regarding those that pledged. “We should not criticize people and their pledges; we should be thankful and grateful for whatever it is people are pledging.”

Forbes-Smith noted that there should be encouragement for those who want to work with The Bahamas whether local or international.

“There have been a number of disasters around the world. Look at what happened in Puerto Rico; people are moving to the next disaster and so, it’s important for us, as a country and as an Authority, to keep the word out there that yes, The Bahamas is on its way back to rebuilding but we also need and continue to need the support of the international community,” said the Disaster Authority Managing Director. She added that the nation also needs the assistance of the local community “… Because Bahamians abroad and Bahamians locally, have really jumped in and been very supportive.”

She reflected on the Christian Council’s efforts in the early relief days, when they partnered with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in distributing food items to residents. “We also have the Christian Council in Abaco which is also working on the ground very effectively.”

Forbes-Smith noted that there are so many people out there willing to help The Bahamas and, “we want to encourage them to do so.”

It is estimated that Hurricane Dorian caused $3.4 billion in losses and damage, when it made landfall on Abaco and Grand Bahama in early September 2019 according to assessments conducted by the Inter-American Development Bank and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

With maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and gusts of 220 miles per hour, Dorian was the second strongest storm by wind speed recorded in the Atlantic.

There have been 70 confirmed deaths as a result of Hurricane Dorian.